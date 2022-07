The Madison Parks Commission was really only looking out for its animals when it told the Lions Club it had to move its 4th of July fireworks out of Henry Vilas Zoo. But it may have been doing a favor for the club and the entire city as well, as Warner Park proves a perfect spot for the patriotic pyrotechnics. With its easier access and more plentiful parking, the north side site draws about 70,000 to the 45-minute display. Activists follow with literature –members of the Committee to End the War in Vietnam urging self-determination for the Vietnamese, and a group supporting NY Governor Nelson Rockefeller for President. There are no reported disturbances involving either group.

