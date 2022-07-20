ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Exclusive: 1-on-1 with Panthers' safety Jeremy Chinn

By Connor Lomis
 1 day ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Panthers’ safety Jeremy Chinn joined CSL for an exclusive interview Tuesday night.

Chinn is looking forward to getting the ball rolling as training begins July 26 in Spartanburg.

“I can’t wait,” said Chinn. “It’s been a good offseason. I feel great; excited to see the guys again and get back to work.”

After his third year in the NFL, Chinn is entering as one of the more experienced Panthers at 24 years old. He hopes to lead the team forward to their first winning season since 2017.

“I didn’t really go on a real vacation or anything like that,” Chinn said about his offseason. “Football is kinda hard to get away from. I dedicate my life to it.”

Of course, as the all-black uniforms were unveiled Tuesday morning, Chinn was asked about his thoughts on the new fit.

“It looks dope in person,” he said. “Excited to wear it on Thursday.”

