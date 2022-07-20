ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Storm may have sparked Atlanta church fire

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
fox5atlanta.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA - A fire at a northwest Atlanta church may have been sparked by lightning. Firefighters got the call around 6 p.m....

www.fox5atlanta.com

Comments / 0

 

11Alive

Police activity spotted in DeKalb neighborhood

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police activity was spotted in a DeKalb neighborhood along Overlook Avenue Wednesday evening. 11Alive crews spotted several officers responding to an incident in a neighborhood, not too far from Stonecrest Mall. Clothes were spotted strewn on the ground and covered in blood. An ambulance was...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

1 dead, 1 injured in shootout in Lithonia neighborhood

LITHONIA, Ga. - A shootout left one person dead and another injured in a Lithonia-area neighborhood on Wednesday evening. It happened in the 2400 block of Overlook Avenue near Osceola Road. DeKalb County police said officers arrived to find the body of a man in his 20s. Investigators said he was shot.
LITHONIA, GA
11Alive

Crash blocks roadway near Cobb County intersection

ATLANTA — Police in Cobb County are investigating a crash at the intersection of South Cobb Drive and Fairground. At this time, information is limited and there is no word on possible injuries. 11Alive Skytracker flew over the scene and captured video of a heavily damaged vehicle with debris...
City
Atlanta, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta house fire leaves man hospitalized with severe burns

ATLANTA - A fire at a vacant northwest Atlanta home sent one man to the hospital with severe burns early Tuesday morning. Officials say the fire happened before 7 a.m. at a boarded-up home on the 500 block of Simmons Street NW in Atlanta. According to officials, a man was...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Rat infestation at Atlanta storage facility

A rat infestation at an Atlanta storage facility has many customers upset. They say the rats have damage or destroyed items they were storing. However, there are things consumers can do to help prevent such things.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Metro Atlanta man credits quick-thinking waitress for saving his life

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Krissy White said it all happened in an instant. The 23-year-old waitress was working at the Cala Bar and Grill the night of July 10 when a man suddenly opened fire inside the Redan Road restaurant. While everyone else was running, White said she remained calm after spotting the shooting victim.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Delays expected after crash shuts down road in Cobb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Cobb County police have blocked traffic at the intersection of South Cobb Drive and Fairground due to a car crash. CBS46 flew over the scene and captured video of a car with heavy damage to the front end of it. At this time, no injuries have...
COBB COUNTY, GA
TheDailyBeast

Four Suspected Gang Members Nabbed Over Series of Celebrity Break-Ins in Atlanta

Police in Sandy Springs, Georgia, have spent the past year investigating a series of home break-ins in the Atlanta area, ones which largely target big names in the entertainment industry. On Sunday, they finally nabbed four suspected gang members who police believe are responsible for at least 15 home invasions. According to Sgt. Matt McGinnis, police arrested the four suspects as they attempted to breach a home belonging to the mother of one of the rapper Future’s children. As WSB-TV reported, McGinnis said that police have thus far only charged the suspects with crimes related to Sunday’s incident. Marlo Hampton of the Real Housewives of Atlanta was targeted by the gang and said that she watched the invaders kick down her door on her security camera earlier this month. “My heart dropped,” she said.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man, juvenile arrested for southwest Atlanta carjacking over the weekend

ATLANTA - Police say they have arrested two people for carjacking a southwest Atlanta woman Saturday afternoon. Courtney Hall, 20, and a juvenile were each charged with armed robbery. It happened in the 1400 block of Beecher Street SW near Rochelle Drive SW. Atlanta police say the woman was outside...
ATLANTA, GA
Explore Atlanta

Buford Highway | Best Food in Atlanta, Georgia | International Restaurants Review

We visited the thriving southern city of Atlanta to discover what foods it had to offer. We visited Buford Highway and dined at Las Delicias de la Abuela, Sweet Hut, Quoc Huong, El Taco Veloz, Northern China Eatery, Yet Tuh, Mamak, and Matcha Cafe Maiko. It wasn't the glitz we were after. We knew that Anthony Bourdain asked famed southern chef Sean Brock, "What was the best thing about Atlanta?" And he quickly responded, “Buford Highway is pretty badass”. So, we headed to the eight-mile stretch of road that runs northeast from Atlanta to Doraville - a place where much of the world is well represented. It encompasses a c-note of international restaurants - many of which have gained high acclaim.
ATLANTA, GA

