Charlotte, NC

American Airlines flight from Charlotte to Portland makes emergency landing due to mechanical issue

By Joey Gill
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RdJRk_0gliaai800

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — American Airlines Flight 1849 from Charlotte to Portland, Oregon had to make an emergency landing on Tuesday night due to a reported mechanical issue.

According to American Airlines, the issue was discovered shortly after takeoff, and the flight had to circle the airport due to weather and to burn fuel before returning to Charlotte-Douglas. The flight left the gate around 6:21 p.m., departed late around 7:40 p.m. due to weather, and landed back at Charlotte-Douglas around 10:03 p.m.

Officials say the Airbus A321 was carrying 184 passengers and six crew members. There were no reported injuries to customers or crew. The plane has been taken out of service to be evaluated by a maintenance team.

FlightAware reports that the flight will not take off again to Portland until Wednesday evening at 6:25 p.m.

This is the eighth incident involving an American Airlines flight that Queen City News has reported on in the last three months including mechanical issues, emergency landings, and one flight having veered off the runway at Charlotte-Douglas Airport.

This is a developing story. Stay with Queen City News for updates.

Fox 46 Charlotte

3 hurt in serious crash on I-485 Inner Loop near Mint Hill

MINT HILL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three people were injured in a serious crash that closed all lanes on the Interstate 485 Inner Loop near Mint Hill Tuesday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash happened on I-485 Inner near Exit 47 for Lawyers Road, officials said. Medic said one […]
MINT HILL, NC
