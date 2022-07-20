American Airlines flight from Charlotte to Portland makes emergency landing due to mechanical issue

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — American Airlines Flight 1849 from Charlotte to Portland, Oregon had to make an emergency landing on Tuesday night due to a reported mechanical issue.

According to American Airlines, the issue was discovered shortly after takeoff, and the flight had to circle the airport due to weather and to burn fuel before returning to Charlotte-Douglas. The flight left the gate around 6:21 p.m., departed late around 7:40 p.m. due to weather, and landed back at Charlotte-Douglas around 10:03 p.m.

Officials say the Airbus A321 was carrying 184 passengers and six crew members. There were no reported injuries to customers or crew. The plane has been taken out of service to be evaluated by a maintenance team.

FlightAware reports that the flight will not take off again to Portland until Wednesday evening at 6:25 p.m.

This is the eighth incident involving an American Airlines flight that Queen City News has reported on in the last three months including mechanical issues, emergency landings, and one flight having veered off the runway at Charlotte-Douglas Airport.

