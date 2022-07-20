ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Dos Santos powers to 400 hurdles win at worlds, US takes 2-3

By PAT GRAHAM
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dQPKV_0gliaMY400
APTOPIX Worlds Athletics Alison Dos Santos, of Brazil, reacts after winning the men's 400-meter hurdles final run at the World Athletics Championships on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) (Ashley Landis)

EUGENE, Ore. — (AP) — Alison Dos Santos of Brazil powered down the homestretch to take the 400-meter hurdles title at the world championships on Tuesday night.

The underdog even if he had the fastest time and No. 1 ranking coming in, Dos Santos held off a decorated field that included the world-record holder. Dos Santos finished in a championship-record time of 46.29 seconds. Americans Rai Benjamin and Trevor Bassitt won the silver and bronze.

Olympic champion and world-record holder Karsten Warholm of Norway has been dealing with hamstring issues and didn't have his trademark kick at the finish. He wound up seventh.

Upon his finish, Dos Santos gave two bows to the cheering crowd. He broke Kevin Young's world-championship record of 47.18 seconds set in 1993 in Germany. Dos Santos won bronze at the Tokyo Games last summer behind Warholm and Benjamin.

It was a night full of surprises with Jake Wightman of Britain winning the 1,500 meters. He had a look of disbelief as he crossed the finish line ahead of Olympic champion and heavy favorite Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway.

“Crazy,” Wightman said.

Wightman finished in a time of 3 minutes, 29.23 seconds. His win broke a string of five straight world 1,500 titles by the Kenyans. Spain’s Mohamed Katir flew down the homestretch to take home bronze.

Other winners included Australia's Eleanor Patterson in the women's high jump and Kristjan Čeh of Slovenia in the men's discus.

Earlier in the night, world 100-meter champion Fred Kerley slowed down midway through his 200-meter semifinal due to a cramp and finished sixth. His thoughts of two individual medals at the first worlds held on U.S. soil were dashed.

Kerley, once a 400-meter specialist who moved down in distance before last year’s Olympics, won the 100 in 9.86 seconds and was expected to lead the Americans in the 4x100 relay this weekend. He hasn't been ruled out.

Kerley's departure opens a less-challenging path for Noah Lyles, the defending world champion, 18-year-old Erriyon Knighton, and top-ranked Kenny Bednarek, all of whom advanced. The trio had the top three times, led by Lyles at 19.62 seconds.

The Jamaican women are poised for another sprint sweep after qualifying three for the final in the 200. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson and Elaine Thompson-Herah — the finishing order of the 100 — all advanced. Jackson had the fastest time at 21.67.

It was an easy night at the track for the medal favorites in the women’s 400 hurdles. Olympic champion and world-record holder Sydney McLaughlin, defending world champion Dalilah Muhammad and Olympic bronze medalist Femke Bol of the Netherlands easily won their first-round heats.

“This event has become one of the main focuses for the last couple of years,” Muhammad said. “It could be any one of our days. So we’ll just see how it goes.”

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
960 The Ref

Brazil's Alison Dos Santos wins surprising 400m gold at World Championships, beating American Rai Benjamin

For months, athletics fans have been anticipating the men's 400 meter hurdles at the World Championships, believing it would be another showdown between Norway's Karsten Warholm and American Rai Benjamin. At the Tokyo Olympics last year, Warholm broke the world record to win gold with Benjamin winning silver in a time that also broke the previous world record.
WORLD
960 The Ref

Wightman wins 1500 on night filled with surprises at worlds

EUGENE, Ore. — (AP) — The look of disbelief on British 1,500-meter champion Jake Wightman's face as he crossed the finish line captured the evening best. Nothing quite went to script, yet everything seemed almost perfect on a wild Tuesday night at the world championships. The in-stadium announcer...
SPORTS
The Independent

Katarina Johnson-Thompson on World Championships: ‘I’ve got my hunger back’

Katarina Johnson-Thompson insists she has rediscovered her hunger despite losing her world heptathlon title.The 29-year-old finished eighth at the World Championships in Eugene as Nafi Thiam regained the crown she lost to Johnson-Thompson in 2019.The British star earned 6222 points after two days of competition in Oregon with the Netherlands’ Anouk Vetter and the USA’s Anna Hall second and third respectively.After an injury-hit 18 months and a late change of coach she was not expected to retain the title she won with a British record in Doha.It was also unrealistic to expect a podium challenge after serious calf and Achilles...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Femke Bol
Person
Dalilah Muhammad
Person
Fred Kerley
Person
Kenny Bednarek
Person
Sydney Mclaughlin
Person
Rai Benjamin
Person
Noah Lyles
Person
Eleanor Patterson
Person
Karsten Warholm
Person
Alison Dos Santos
Person
Jake Wightman
Daily Mail

Dina Asher-Smith reaches 200m final at World Athletics Championships but faces a tough battle to defend her title as Jamaican duo Shericka Jackson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce set the pace in semi-finals

Defending champion Dina Asher-Smith faces a battle to retain her 200m title at the World Championships. Jamaica duo Shericka Jackson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce fired their warnings in Tuesday's semi-final in Eugene. Jackson's time of 21.68 seconds and Fraser-Pryce's run of 21.82 seconds set the tone. Asher-Smith ran a season's best...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Australia#Americans#Kenyans
960 The Ref

Wall Street points toward lower open, oil prices tumble

NEW YORK — (AP) — Wall Street pointed toward a modestly lower open Thursday and oil prices tumbled again ahead of another batch of corporate earnings. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials slipped 0.4% and futures for the S&P 500 retreated 0.2% before the opening bell. A mid-week...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Norway
Country
Spain
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
960 The Ref

Korda has wet ride on way to opening 64 at Evian Champs

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France — (AP) — Nelly Korda is just trying to enjoy herself at the Evian Championship after a four-month injury layoff that has given her more perspective about her golf. Not that she felt so great taking a shot while standing barefoot in a slimy lake. “I’ve...
GOLF
960 The Ref

Russia calls out United States in Brittney Griner case as Steph Curry, others speak out at ESPYs

Russia is speaking out against the United States in the Brittney Griner case, just one day after the Phoenix Mercury star was front and center at the ESPYs. Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday that the United States classifying Griner as “wrongfully detained” shows blatant disrespect for Russian law. Even though marijuana is legal in various states, Zakharova said, it doesn’t matter one bit in Russia.
NBA
960 The Ref

Jonas Vingegaard drops Pogacar in final Tour mountain test

HAUTACAM, France — (AP) — Barring a crash, Jonas Vingegaard is likely to be wearing the yellow jersey when the Tour de France ends in Paris on Sunday. Vingegaard responded to a series of attacks from defending champion Tadej Pogacar on Thursday and ultimately dropped his main rival in the last big mountain stage of this year’s race to increase his overall lead to three minutes, 26 seconds.
CYCLING
960 The Ref

Vatican says they're gifts; Indigenous groups want them back

VATICAN CITY — (AP) — The Vatican Museums are home to some of the most magnificent artworks in the world, from Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel to ancient Egyptian antiquities and a pavilion full of papal chariots. But one of the museum’s least-visited collections is becoming its most contested before Pope Francis’ trip to Canada.
RELIGION
960 The Ref

Italy's Draghi resigns, spelling trouble for nation, Europe

ROME — (AP) — Italian Premier Mario Draghi resigned Thursday after his ruling coalition fell apart, dealing a destabilizing blow to the country and Europe at a time of severe economic uncertainty brought on by the coronavirus pandemic and Russia’s war in Ukraine. Draghi tendered his resignation...
ECONOMY
960 The Ref

United F1 drivers determined to help kick out abusive fans

PARIS — (AP) — Sergio Perez called for lifetime bans for abusive fans at Formula One races and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton urged the community to band together to stamp out the boorish behavior spotlighted at recent events. Drivers were shocked at the Austrian Grand Prix two weeks...
MOTORSPORTS
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
4K+
Followers
70K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy