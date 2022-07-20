ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Man killed in road rage incident in Milwaukee

By Kristin Pierce
WISN
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a road rage incident near 89th and Mill Road ended up with a man shot to death. The incident happened in the 8900 block of Mill Road. The man was pronounced dead at the scene in the 8700 block of Mill Road....

www.wisn.com

eyemanut2
1d ago

The way people are driving with fake out of state plates, is like having to dodge mortar shells on Silver spring, hwy 100, Mill, Goodhope...and never any Cops to be seen during rush hour to at least curb this. The Cops are letting the city turn into a no man's land and soon, businesses will be flocking out of the city because of the unchecked crime.

