Police are searching for the ex-boyfriend of a Massachusetts woman after a body believed to be her was found dead in a pickup truck on Tuesday morning. The family of Mary Anderson, 23, first reported her missing on Sunday, the Harvard Police Department said via Facebook on Monday morning. She had not been seen since Saturday night around 10:30 p.m. in a blue 2017 Toyota Tacoma. At the time, her family had not spoken with her, which police said was "uncharacteristic."

BRATTLEBORO, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO