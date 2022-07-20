ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Boom Chat Kalaka Trophy Guide

IGN
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJust to the right of the Guardian is a basketball on a...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Genshin Impact Astral Puzzles and Solutions

The Astral Puzzles in Genshin Impact's The Ancient Azure Stars quest are some of the more challenging obstacles in Summertime Odyssey. This Astral Puzzles solutions guide covers how to solve the four mandatory puzzles to clear Mona's Domain. There are several additional, optional Astral Puzzles in Mona's Domain, and we'll...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

$20K Bounty Is Being Offered To Anyone Who Can Complete Wild Halo 2 Challenge

Just the term "LASO" sends chills down even the most hardened Halo player's spine. The term refers to completing a Halo campaign on its hardest difficulty — Legendary — with all of the gameplay-modifying Skulls turned on (LASO standing for Legendary All Skulls On). If that doesn't sound hard enough as it is, how about completing the entire LASO run with zero deaths?
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

PowerWash Simulator Review

Some games hide mystery in their titles, practically begging for every narrative thread to be pulled on to discover the secrets behind those words. PowerWash Simulator is not like this. Its direct name reveals that it is exactly what you think it is: the chance to live out your fantasy(?) as a water gun for hire, moving from job to job until all the dirt is blasted into oblivion. There's not a great deal of variety in such a career, and monotony can sink in, but a fundamentally simple yet satisfying style of gameplay provides a great way to chill out across numerous generously sized levels. Yes, it is just simulating the usually mundane act of hosing down your patio once a year, but PowerWash Simulator elevates itself above what could so easily become tedium by subtly gamifying the chore and shoving the most annoying parts under the rug. Anyway, let's try not to get too philosophical about it: Here's my review, in which I analyse a game about washing a 30-foot high shoe.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Chapter 1 - Inside the Wall

Welcome to IGN's walkthrough for Stray Chapter 1 - Inside the Wall. This page features information on the prologue for the game’s story, including acclimating yourself to controlling the cat, and exploring the wall. As the story begins, you’ll take control of a cat in the wild - part...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bucket#Right Angle#Guardian
IGN

Pokemon Go Leader Giovanni Guide June 2022

Pokemon Go Leader Giovanni is an overwhelming member of Team Go Rocket who you can take on with the assistance of a Rocket Radar. Rocket Leaders do not always use the same Pokémon against you, so to brace for the battle, you will need to discern the array of Pokémon you might end up facing.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

FIFA 23 Trailer Shows Off Hypermotion 2 Tech in EA's Last FIFA Title

FIFA 23 just provided the people with the first look reveal trailer for the next title and the players are already in love with it. This is the last FIFA title that will be developed and released by EA, post this one all the FIFA titles will be called EA Sports FC. In the latest reveal trailer the player learned about Hypermotion 2, an intuitive technology that is being used to develop the upcoming title.
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
IGN

Stray Walkthrough - Rooftops (Chapter 5)

In this Stray walkthrough, we go through Chapter 5 (Rooftops) and try to reach the roof to attach the transceiver. There are three memories in this chapter. 00:40 - Side Memory #8 (neon sign) 03:45 - Side Memory #9 (Neco Corp) 06:40 - Attaching the transceiver. 07:30 - Main Memory...
NECO
IGN

Music Badge - Sheet Music Locations

This page of IGN’s Stray wiki guide contains the location of every page of sheet music you need to collect to obtain the Music Badge. It is required for the "Badges" Trophy/Achievement. The Music Badge can be obtained in the Slums by finding all the sheet music pages and giving them to Morusque.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Fortnite - No Sweat Summer Trailer

Check out the trailer for Fortnite's No Sweat Summer event, where you can challenge friends to boat races, vote to help rebuild Tilted Towers, and more. The event also brings new outfits and bundles, with the Item Shop featuring returning items. You can also take part in Fortnite Creative experiences that appear in the No Sweat Summer Discover row, including Eclypse Festival, Ultimate Summer Vacation Prop Hunt, and much more.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Fall Guys - Godzilla Gameplay Trailer

The Kaiju collection, featuring Godzilla, Mothra, and more, is coming to Fall Guys. Watch as adorable Kaiju stomp across the Blunderdome in this gameplay trailer. The collection is available from today (July 21) to July 25, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Slums - Memory Locations

The Slums contains seven sites where B12 can regain his memories. This page of IGN's Stray wiki guide contains the locations of all seven memories you can find in the Slums. You can review any memories you've collected by accessing B12 and pressing the Memories tab. Check out the video below to see the locations of all the memories in the game.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

PlayStation Acquires Tournament Hosting Website 'Repeat.gg'

Sony PlayStation is on an acquisition spree and have just completed their agreement to acquire Bungie. This is one of the biggest deals in the gaming industry and hopefully a partnership that will bring us a whole set of top-notch titles. The deal closed on a whopping price of $3.7 billion for acquiring the Destiny 2 developer. It seems that PlayStation has still got more in the bag as their latest acquisition has just been announced.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Sewers - All Memories

Chapter 8 - The Sewers contains two sites where B12 can regain his memories. None of them are automatically gained from the story events; so, you'll need to stray off the main path to find them! This page of IGN's Stray wiki guide contains the locations of all the memories in the Sewers. You can review any memories you've collected by accessing B12 and pressing the Memories tab. Check out the video below to see the locations of ALL the memories in the game.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon Will Feature Multiple Time Jumps

It looks as though Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon won’t tell a linear story. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, co-showrunner Ryan Condal revealed that the Game of Thrones spin-off will jump through time several times. “This is how you tell this story correctly,” said Condal....
TV SERIES
IGN

Razer Enki Pro Review

Razer just released the successor to one of the best gaming chairs available today with the Razer Enki Pro. The original Razer Enki surprised me, looking much like every other racing seat but turning out to be one of the most comfortable chairs I’ve ever used. The Enki Pro upgrades that design with new Alcantara trim, dual density foam cushions, a new recline knob, magnetic headrest and more. All of that comes with a major price jump to $999, a full six hundred dollars more than the original. Are the upgrades worth the major increase in price?
ELECTRONICS
IGN

Outsider Badge

There are six badges you can collect in Stray, only the Outsider Badge is necessary to complete the story. To obtain the other badges you’ll need to stray slightly from the main path. Collecting all the badges grants you the Badge Trophy/Achievement and adds flair to your cat’s vest.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

PlayStation Acquires Esports Platform Repeat.gg

Sony Interactive Entertainment is acquiring Repeat.gg, an esports technology platform as its amibitions in the space continue to grow. Repeat.gg is one of biggest esports tournament platforms in the world and it helps users compete for cash prizes across online games. Furthermore, it organizes asynchronous esports tournaments that allow players to compete in games even if they aren't online at the same time.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Authority

Popular Twitch trends explained

Twitch is home to some of the most entertaining live streams on the planet. However, to keep up with topics and trends, you will need to know what some terms and emotes mean. For example, do you know what KEKW means on Twitch?. THE SHORT ANSWER. KEKW is an emote...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy