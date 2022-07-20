ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort, SC

'We’ve personally struggled with drugs or alcohol': New sober living home opening their doors in SC

By Nikiya Carrero
WJCL
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBEAUFORT, S.C. — Sober living opportunities will be available as a new community resource in Beaufort is helping women navigate their sobriety journey. "Just a joy of god using someone like me to possibly help that person," said James Fordham, the founder of Mercy Me Living. James Fordham...

WJCL

Police in Bluffton investigating shooting at Oscar Frazier Park

BLUFFTON, S.C. — Police in Beaufort County say one person was injured in a shooting Wednesday evening. It happened shortly before 6 p.m. at Oscar Frazier Park. According to Bluffton Police, the victim was taken to the hospital, treated and released. Police tell WJCL an arrest has been made in the case but could not immediately provide additional information.
BLUFFTON, SC
News19 WLTX

Walterboro community reacts to Alex Murdaugh bond hearing

WALTERBORO, S.C. — In the small town of Walterboro, nicknamed the front porch of the Lowcounty, locals and businesses are seeing a lot more activity than normal this week. That's because of Alex Murdaugh. The nationally-spotlighted crime saga continued at the Colleton County courthouse on Wednesday, where the disbarred lawyer's bond hearing on new murder charges took place.
WALTERBORO, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina

Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by now: barbacoa. Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take (and all claiming to have the best). Because barbecue meat spends hours upon hours cooking, restaurants are a go-to source for many Americans who would rather not spend all day and all night tending to their flames. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
CHARLESTON, SC
WYFF4.com

U.S. Marshals detail their hunt for South Carolina man accused of killing estranged wife

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — An Upstate man's six-year 'run from the law' is over after his arrest this week, according to the U.S. Marshals. John Tufton Blauvelt, 33, was taken into custody in Medford, Oregon, on Wednesday by U.S. Marshals and Medford police following a lead provided by a cold case team of investigators at the agency’s headquarters. U.S. Marshals announced.
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Community Resource Center hosting ‘large’ grocery distribution Saturday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A large grocery and hygiene distribution event will happen this Saturday in North Charleston. The Community Resource Center will give out groceries and hygiene products on Saturday, July 23, starting at noon. At the event, students can also register to receive school supplies during CRC’s Massive Back to School Extravaganza. […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Accidental shooting leaves teen dead, deputies say

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies are investigating an accidental shooting that left a teenager dead near North Charleston early Thursday morning. Charleston County deputies responded to a home on Pinehurst Street near North Oakridge Circle shortly before 4:00 a.m. after receiving a report of a person who had been shot. Deputies found a teenager […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Charleston City Paper

Exploring the colorful world of Charleston’s tattooing community

The methodical, muted buzzing of a tattoo machine radiates from an artist’s booth like the sound emanating from a beehive. The clean, sterile smell of green soap, an environmentally friendly vegetable-based product used by tattoo artists and piercers to clean and soothe skin, fills the air. Framed tattoo artwork of every size, shape, color and style decorates the walls. You’ve just walked into a tattoo shop.
CHARLESTON, SC
WJCL

The Books Bus bringing affordable books to Savannah neighborhoods

Savannah’s newest bookstore officially opens Thursday, but it’s not your ordinary bookstore. The Books Bus is on wheels and it might soon be coming to your neighborhood. "I love books and I always wanted to own a bookstore," said owner Kaitlynn Perry. Perry said she’s seen people across...
SAVANNAH, GA
WBTW News13

North Carolina man charged with Medicaid provider fraud after allegedly claiming he gave mental health services to people in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A North Carolina man faces Medicaid provider fraud after claiming he gave mental health services to Florence clients, according to an announcement Tuesday morning from South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson. Tommel Devon Hayes, 45, of Goldsboro, has been charged with three counts of obtaining signature or property by false pretenses […]
FLORENCE, SC
yourislandnews.com

‘Delivering hope … one person at a time’

Salvation Army distributing food to families in Beaufort. Brian Atwood carried 50-pound bags of fresh carrots from pallets of fresh fruit and vegetables and other dry goods to about 20 other volunteers who sorted them out into plastic bags to be given away free of of charge to anyone who asked on a hot and muggy Wednesday afternoon, July 13, in the middle of the parking lot of the Salvation Army of the Lowcountry on North Street in Beaufort.
BEAUFORT, SC
lonelyplanet.com

The top things to do in South Carolina for a true taste of the Palmetto State

There's plenty to do in South Carolina, from beach days to riding the thrill rides at Carowinds © Barry Cantrell / Carowinds. Beautiful shorelines and dreamy marshes dot South Carolina’s idyllic Atlantic coast. But there’s much more to experience in the Palmetto State, named for the trees that became a symbol of liberty because of their ability to absorb the force of British cannonballs during the 1776 battle at Fort Moultrie.
TRAVEL

