All About Miranda Lambert’s 8 Tattoos

Miranda Lambert is beloved by country music fans for her hit songs and her candidness. The singer loves helping animals and traveling in her spare time, and also has multiple tattoos. Here’s what we know about Lambert’s eight tattoos.

Miranda Lambert | Taylor Hill/WireImage

One tattoo got Miranda Lambert in trouble with her father

The tattoo that fans of Lambert most likely know best is on her forearm. This tattoo features two guns crossed over each other, and each pistol has angel wings. Lambert shared her parents’ reaction to the tattoo in her song “Heart Like Mine.”

In the song, Lambert sings, “Daddy cried when he saw my tattoo/ Said he loved me anyway.”

Lambert also gave more insight about the tattoo in an interview with USA Weekend , saying, “I got it when I was 22 on tour with George Strait… It’s the first thing I ever did without asking my parents. My dad didn’t speak to me for a week.”

In a 2017 interview with Meghan McCain for The Daily Beast , Lambert went into more detail about what her father thought of her tattoo.

“The only reason I regret it is because my dad was pissed. I love it, it’s kind of become my signature, it’s on everything I have, it’s my logo, it’s on all my backdrops—but my dad was upset. He’s kind of old school so he took it personally. But we’ve gotten past it,” Lambert told McCain.

The country singer has another well-known tattoo on her forearm

In 2018, Lambert debuted another tattoo on her forearm, a Queen of Hearts tattoo with the letter “M.” In an interview with People Magazine, Lambert shared why this tattoo is so special to her.

“It represents a lot of things in my life,” Lambert told People Magazine . “I was going from one phase of life to a new one and starting to take care of me and not worry about what was around me. It’s about making sure I know that I’m the queen of my own heart.”

She added, “I love it.”

Miranda Lambert has multiple smaller tattoos

While Lambert’s two forearm tattoos are her most prominent ones, the singer-songwriter has other tattoos that fly under the radar.

Lambert has an arrow on her right hand, a cross on her right wrist, and a music note on her right arm. She got the music note tattoo in 2015 to commemorate touring with Gwen Sebastian and RaeLynn, revealing in an Instagram post that the three got matching tattoos.

The singer also has two tattoos with writing, one that says “tumbleweed” on her right arm and another that says “Wild” alongside a feather on her left foot.

On her right foot, Lambert has a pink tattoo that combines the shapes of a heart and a pawprint, which looks similar to the official logo of her nonprofit MuttNation .

