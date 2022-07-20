ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Chicago's Mexican consulate warns of new scam targeting Latino victims in Highland Park shooting

By Natalie Bomke
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - The Mexican consulate in Chicago is warning of a scam where criminals are preying on Latino victims of the Highland Park shooting. Scammers are contacting residents in Highland Park and Highwood, claiming to be representatives of the Mexican...

Ex Traveled from Georgia to Kill Professional Photographer in Chicago Condo Before Turning Gun on Himself

A Chicago woman who opened up on social media about her divorce was fatally shot Monday in her apartment by her ex-husband, who then turned the gun on himself. Officers went to Sania Khan's apartment at about 4:30 p.m. that day after they received a call for a welfare check. When they arrived, they heard the sound of a gunshot and a man groaning, the Chicago Tribune reported, citing a police report.
CHICAGO, IL
Woman, 19, shot while riding in car in Little Village

CHICAGO - A woman was shot while riding in a car early Thursday in the Little Village neighborhood. The 19-year-old was in the passenger seat of a vehicle around 12:49 a.m. when a white Dodge Charger pulled up and someone inside started shooting in the 1400 block of South Sacramento Avenue, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

13-year-old boy steals, then bails from car with two children inside in Humboldt Park, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A car with two children inside was stolen by a 13-year-old boy in Humboldt Park Wednesday evening, only to crash soon afterward, police said. At 4:30 p.m., a 26-year-old woman was working for a food delivery service when she got out of her car and in the 600 block of North Christiana Avenue, near Ohio Street. There were two children – a 4-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy – inside the car. A 13-year-old boy got into the woman's vehicle, struck the woman, and sped off with the two children inside, police said. We are told the mother was still clinging to the car when it took off.Soon afterward, the boy bailed out of the car when it was still moving and ran off, police said.The car went over a curb and hit a fence. The 13-year-old boy was taken into custody soon afterward. No injuries were reported.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

String of armed robberies involving white sedan reported overnight in Lincoln Park, Gold Coast and Wicker Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Three armed robberies were reported within an hour in the Chicago area overnight All three of the incidents took place only a few miles apart and involved a white sedan. Just before 1 a.m., police said a man was standing on the sidewalk, in the 1800 block of West Division Street, in Wicker Park, when three men got out of a white sedan. The offenders took the victim's phone at gunpoint before driving away.Twenty minutes earlier in the Lincoln Park area, police said a man was standing on a sidewalk outside of a restaurant, in the 1700 block of North Clybourn Avenue, when five men got out of a white sedan and took his phone and wallet at gunpoint. At 11:40 p.m., a man and woman were walking in Gold Coast, in the 400 block of East Ohio Street, when three men got out a white sedan with a gun. They took the man's phone and wallet and hit him in the face before driving away. Police did not confirm if these incidents are connected. The robberies are under investigation. 
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

St. Sabina parishioner shot by boy riding a bike

While the gun violence continues across the nation and in Chicago, with the shooting of Gary London, a “faithful” long-time member of Saint Sabina Catholic Church, several members of the church pastored by Father Michael Pfleger were invited to attend President Biden’s “celebration” of a new bipartisan law aimed at reducing gun violence.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman shot, killed in Streeterville murder-suicide had been posting about divorce, fears

CHICAGO (CBS) -- This week, a woman was shot and killed by her estranged husband inside her Streeterville condo, and het man then took his own life. Before their deaths, the victim was open about their ongoing divorce – and wanted to be a voice for others going through a tough time. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar spoke Wednesday to people who knew the 29-year-old victim, Sania Khan. Khan usually expressed herself behind the camera. She was a professional photographer who moved to Chicago last June. But in recent months, she had been in...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

8 shot, 1 fatally, in three shootings overnight in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - Police, firefighters and hospital personnel in Lake County were busy overnight after eight people were shot, one fatally, in three major shootings in Waukegan and North Chicago. The gun violence started Wednesday night around 8 p.m. when two men were shot while sitting in a car...
LAKE COUNTY, IL

