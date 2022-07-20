Law enforcement conduct walkthroughs in Willacy County schools

WILLACY COUNTY, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Following the deadly shooting in Uvalde, police departments across Texas are prioritizing school safety. In Willacy County, law enforcement is learning the layout of schools in the area. It’s part of efforts to be better prepared for an active shooter situation.

Willacy County authorities conducted walkthroughs at three different school districts: San Perlita ISD, Lyford CISD, and Lasara ISD. These walk-throughs are meant to help law enforcement learn the layout of campuses so they can be better prepared for an active shooter situation.

“If in the event and we hope and pray we never have to, but if in the event that there is some type of an emergency in our schools that we both definitely would like to have those mental pictures as we’re driving to the locations,” said Willacy County Sheriff Jose Salazar.

Salazar said after the shooting in Uvalde he was prompted to think outside the box.

“Oftentimes it’s really easy to let things fall between the cracks here and there. In my opinion, it’s important that we get out here and get these kinds of things going,” said Salazar.

The sheriff said he doing walkthroughs has more than one benefit.

“Familiarizations, not just with the building but most of the time with the staff.” Salazar goes on to say, “we look forward to continuing to do these things with the school districts throughout the course of the year.”

Salazar said his department is increasing patrols throughout the school year, especially for San Perlita ISD and Lasara ISD since the districts do not have school resource officers.

“That is our number one priority during the school year is to ensure the safety of our children,” said Salazar.

The sheriff’s department will be conducting another walk-through for Raymondville ISD before school starts.

