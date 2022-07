PARIS, Arkansas — For a city that is named after the famous city of love, Paris, Arkansas had plenty of love and support to go around Tuesday as cleanup efforts continue. Tuesday morning, Smokin' Taters BBQ opened its doors for first responders, emergency personnel and crews working to get power restored to the community. Owner Rusty Tate, his wife and two employees got to work this morning to prep more than 100 free meals for those helping the community, as well as those still without power.

PARIS, AR ・ 5 DAYS AGO