Illinois woman nearly drowns at Oval Beach in Saugatuck

By Sarah Leach, The Holland Sentinel
 1 day ago

SAUGATUCK — Police say a water rescue was able to avert the worst-case-scenario Tuesday afternoon for a 78-year-old woman at Oval Beach.

At about 4:45 p.m. July 19, emergency responders were dispatched to the beach in the city of Saugatuck on a report of a water rescue.

By the time first responders arrived, first responders were able to pull the woman from the water started administering CPR, according to the Allegan County Sheriff's Office.

Witnesses said the woman, from Illinois, was on a paddle board or kayak when she suffered a medical emergency and fell into the water. They told police the victim was under water for approximately 1-5 minutes before she was rescued and pulled to shore.

Emergency medical services arrived on scene and were able to get a pulse on the victim. She was then transported by ambulance to a local hospital for further medical treatment.

The Saugatuck Fire Department, Douglas City Police Department and Holland AMR assisted at the scene.

SAUGATUCK, MI – A woman was rescued after she had a medical emergency and fell in Lake Michigan. A 78-year-old Illinois woman was on a paddle board or kayak when she had a medical emergency and fell into Lake Michigan at Oval Beach in Saugatuck around 4:44 p.m., July 19, the Allegan County Sheriff's Office said.
