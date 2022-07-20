Post 1 Rolls in Postseason Opener
Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – Post 1 had success against Post 45 all season. However, Follansbee got on the board first. Spencer Zoldaz smacked one all the way to the centerfield fence. A run came in and it’s 1-0.
Dylan Hodgson would simmer down after that. He gets a backwards K to end the inning and he’d roll the rest of the way. But…he needed some runs.
A bit of a slow start for Post 1 but it got it going in the fourth. Jack Scouvert offered just a lazy blooper but it dropped in for a hit. An RBI made it a 1-1 game.
No need to swing the bat this time. Jack Selmon drew a walk and a run came in with the bases loaded to give Post 1 its first lead.
Same inning, Quinn Jamison is at the plate. The pitch gots away and a run cames in to score. No need to swing the bat again and it’s a 3-1 ball game.
Now, this time. How about we swing the bat? It's Alex Taylor sent a screamer down the third base line. 2 runs came in to score. Post 1 led 5-1 there and went on to win 11-1.
