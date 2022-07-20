ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Post 1 Rolls in Postseason Opener

By Chip Reed
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZEldG_0gliWUrS00

Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – Post 1 had success against Post 45 all season. However, Follansbee got on the board first. Spencer Zoldaz smacked one all the way to the centerfield fence. A run came in and it’s 1-0.

Dylan Hodgson would simmer down after that. He gets a backwards K to end the inning and he’d roll the rest of the way. But…he needed some runs.

A bit of a slow start for Post 1 but it got it going in the fourth. Jack Scouvert offered just a lazy blooper but it dropped in for a hit. An RBI made it a 1-1 game.

No need to swing the bat this time. Jack Selmon drew a walk and a run came in with the bases loaded to give Post 1 its first lead.

Same inning, Quinn Jamison is at the plate. The pitch gots away and a run cames in to score. No need to swing the bat again and it’s a 3-1 ball game.

Now, this time. How about we swing the bat? It’s Alex Taylor sent a screamer down the third base line. 2 runs came in to score. Post 1 led 5-1 there and went on to win 11-1.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTRF- 7News

Post 1 is Geared for Postseason Play

Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – Postseason play begins for the American Legion Wheeling Post 1 Tuesday. The team finished with an impressive 23-15 record. It’s first game will be against Follansbee Post 45; a team it had success against this season. Post 1 was very close to winning the Beast of the East tournament earlier […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

OVAC All-Star Band puts finishing touches on halftime show

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The hot sweltering heat did not stop the OVAC All-Star Band from getting in another practice run on Wheeling University’s Bishop Schmitt Field. The band will file on the field at Wheeling Island Stadium this Saturday for the halftime during this year’s OVAC Rudy Mumley All-Star Football game. Members of the […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Fadeaway Fitness in St. Clairsville set to be featured on Fox and Friends

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF)–A Wheeling native returned to the Ohio Valley to continue working his dream job and now his fitness company has gone viral.    Jeremy Hays is the Founder and CEO of Fadeaway Fitness. He started the brand back in 2017 in Pittsburgh.   It’s a basketball skill development company and it jump-started with the click of a button.    Hays says […]
WHEELING, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wheeling, WV
Sports
City
Follansbee, WV
City
Wheeling, WV
Huskies Report

Huggins Delivers a Message to WVU Fans

The West Virginia University alumni basketball Best Virginia is preparing for the upcoming TBT with the first round of action for the West Virginia region beginning Sunday July 24 as Best Virginia will square off against Virginia Dream. WVU head coach Bob Huggins has watched his group of former Mountaineers...
CHARLESTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

34th annual banquet honors OVAC All-Star Athletes

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)-The Ohio Valley Athletic Conference All-Star Athletes go head-to- head this weekend, and a special event just kicked things off tonight.  A room packed with star football players, cheerleaders, and queen of queen contestants mean the OVAC Annual Rudy Mum-ley All-Star Football Game is days away.  It’s the 34th Annual George Strager […]
WHEELING, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Why Every West Virginia Football Player Should Be Paid $50,000 a Year

Morgantown, West Virginia – According to the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal, the Matador Club, a collective at Texas Tech, has agreed to pay every scholarship player (and 15 walk-ons) $25,000 as a Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deal. The collective is organized by five Texas Tech graduates and receives donations from...
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Post 1 Rolls#Post 45#Rbi#Nexstar Media Inc
WTRF- 7News

OVAC Media Day is Held at Wheeling University

Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – We’re just five days away from the 2022 Rudy Mumley All-Star game. The OVAC held its media day at Wheeling University today. This is the first time that the players will be staying and practicing at the University since 1999. Speakers included Wheeling coach Zac Bruney, Team West Virginia coach […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Stage is Set for Rudy Mumley All-Star Game

Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – Over 60 of the best seniors in the Ohio Valley checked into Wheeling University Sunday afternoon. The All-Stars from both Ohio and West Virginia will be dorming and practicing on campus leading up to the game on Saturday. There was a small conference held in the Alma Grace McDonough Center […]
WHEELING, WV
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Morgan Wallen's Burgettstown show sold out; fans asked to carpool, arrive early

Fans of country musician Morgan Wallen are being asked to arrive early or consider carpooling for Thursday’s sold-out show at The Pavilion at Star Lake near Burgettstown. Fans must have tickets to enter parking lots, which open at 3 p.m. Early entry parking opens at 1 p.m. The show is set to begin at 7 p.m. with doors opening 90 minutes before.
BURGETTSTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
cranberryeagle.com

Mars hires athletic director, assistant high school principal

ADAMS TWP – Zach Matusak was hired as the new athletic director for Mars Area School District at a meeting Tuesday night. Matusak will fill the role vacated by the retiring Scott Heinauer, who held the position for more than 30 years. Heinauer announced his retirement in June. His...
MARS, PA
hotelnewsresource.com

Scholar Hotel in Morgantown, West Virginia Joins Tapestry Collection by Hilton

Scholar Hotel Group announced its property in Morgantown, West Virginia has joined Tapestry Collection by Hilton. Located in the heart of downtown Morgantown and just steps from West Virginia University’s main campus, Scholar Morgantown, Tapestry Collection by Hilton features 41 guest rooms and a business center, fitness center and lobby marketplace.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Governor adds Ohio and Marshall counties to Communities In Schools program

Governor Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice announced that schools in five new counties across West Virginia are being added to the roster of participants in the state’s Communities In Schools program. Communities in Schools works to forge community partnerships and bring resources into schools to help remove barriers to student learning with a […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Livestock competition heats up at the Marshall County Fair

People are braving the heat and heading to the Marshall County Fair. While most people go to have fun and enjoy the great food, rides, games, and entertainment, some young folks are there to take part in some serious competition. Young people from all over the county work throughout the year to show off their prized livestock. It’s a lot of work and the kids […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

48K+
Followers
6K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy