ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Hundreds of desert tortoises in need of new homes

By KNXV Staff
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hOckJ_0gliW8lx00

The Arizona Game and Fish Department has about 260 Sonoran desert tortoises looking for forever homes.

“That’s a lot. It’s the most we’ve had at one time, for sure,” said Tegan Wolf, AZGFD's desert tortoise adoption program coordinator.

Wolf says the tortoises are a wide range of ages and sizes and they have so many primarily due to illegal breeding. Captive tortoises can grow to be 14 inches long and live 80 to 100 years.

“They’re very personable, they all have personality, and they like to be interacted with,” said Wolf.

Arizona residents interested in adopting should review the Tortoise Adoption Program page on the department’s website which shows how to properly care for a desert tortoise, including instructions on how to build a burrow also are included.

Burrows help to prevent them from potential hazards. Enclosures should be designed to keep tortoises away from dogs and prevent them from falling into unfenced pools, fire pits, and more.

The shelter must include an appropriate amount of space for the tortoise to escape Arizona’s extreme summer heat and a place to brumate - a seasonal period of inactivity similar to hibernation during winter.

Once the burrow is completed, potential adopters can submit an online application here.

“In total, we have seven people here who are taking care of almost three hundred tortoises, so that’s a lot for seven people, so it’s really important we find these guys permanent homes,” said Wolf.

AZGFD allows for one tortoise to be adopted per person, per household, but an additional tortoise of the same sex can be adopted if it is placed in a completely separate enclosure, as these reptiles can be territorial.

Federal law prohibits desert tortoises from being transported across state lines.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Where are all the pollinators? Bees scarcely seen in parts of Minnesota this summer

MINNEAPOLIS -- Some viewers have contacted us wondering why they aren't seeing as many bees this summer and the weather may be playing a role in that."If I hear a beekeeper complaining about something I say, I can make that," said Steve Woolstencroft of Miss Bee Haven Farm.  Needing something to do in retirement, Woolstencroft took up beekeeping in Hugo. And for the past, few years his honey business has been buzzing."All they want to do is build, build, build," said Woolstencroft.  Colonies make their homes in colored boxes. There's even a flight path the pollinators follow as they search...
HUGO, MN
catster.com

The Life of a Cat Trapper

The nonprofit i Film Heroes advocates for the world’s rescue cats and dogs through film. Using storytelling to educate the public on rescue topics like fostering, volunteering and adopting, just to name a few, the filmmakers share their work on social media platforms like YouTube, giving viewers the opportunity to watch and share to help spread the nonprofit’s message. The films are a great resource for those who want to get involved but aren’t sure how, and can be viewed as both entertainment and education.
ANIMALS
GreenMatters

Beagles Rescued From Envigo Breeding Facility Are Now up for Adoption

Elle Woods circa Legally Blonde 2 would be so, so proud. Earlier this month, 4,000 beagles were rescued from a Virginia-based breeding facility. The company — called Envigo — reportedly breeds and sells animals for testing, and they were cited for extensive Animal Welfare Act (AWA) violations. Sadly, many of the dogs had suffered from serious neglect, but now, the pups are about to enter a much happier stage of life: finding a loving fur-ever home.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Pets & Animals
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
petmd.com

Are There Still Wild Horses?

There is evidence that horses were first domesticated about 6000 years ago. Since then, horses have become very close partners with humans. They have been used in roles including farming, travel, war, entertainment, sport, and even simply as pets. The population of truly wild horses has decreased significantly over time. Our close relationships with these beautiful and powerful animals make the idea of horses in the wild that much more fascinating.
ANIMALS
natureworldnews.com

Inflation Forces Pet Owners to Return Adopted Animals to Shelters

In the Big Apple, many pet owners are relocating to neighborhoods that either forbid pets or aren't pet-friendly, giving up their pets and returning adopted animals to shelters. The animal welfare organization's director of marketing and communications, Katy Hansen, cited housing as the main factor. She also mentioned the lack...
AKRON, OH
Polygon

Real-world animal shelters are streaming Stray to save cats’ lives

Stray is a game that stars an adorable orange cat, which has instantly helped make it a sensation. People absolutely love cats, and it’s a compelling game where the feline protagonist navigates through a dystopian environment in an attempt to return home. The story is melting the hearts of cat lovers and tugging on their heartstrings, and animal foster and rescue organizations have even been able to stream the game to get support for the kittens and cats in their care.
PETS
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

As Lake Powell shrinks, voracious smallmouth bass are staging for a Grand Canyon invasion

GLEN CANYON DAM — The day’s first gillnet haul of nonnative fish on lower Lake Powell was already alarming: three striped bass, three gizzard shad and a channel catfish. Any one of them or their offspring would be unwelcome intruders were they to slip through the massive concrete dam’s hydropower tubes and turbines to swim a few dozen miles downstream into the heart of Grand Canyon.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sonoran Desert#Desert Tortoise#Azgfd
pethelpful.com

Are Australian Cattle Dogs (Heelers) High Energy?

Adrienne is a certified professional dog trainer, dog behavior consultant and former veterinarian assistant for an AAHA animal hospital. Whether Australian Cattle Dogs are high energy is an important question for anyone planning on owning this breed. Perhaps you have spotted an Australian Cattle Dogs in a shelter or you...
ANIMALS
People

Animal Organization Helps 20 Rescue Dogs Reunite with the U.S. Military Members Who Saved Them

Twenty dogs from across the globe have arrived at their final destination: a forever home. According to SPCA International, the animal protection organization arranged for 20 dogs rescued and adopted by U.S. military members while serving overseas to be flown to New York City, so the canines could reunite with the people who saved them and move into their forever homes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
One Green Planet

Two Neglected Tigers Saved From Abandoned Roadside Zoo in Oklahoma

Two neglected tigers were rescued from a roadside zoo in Oklahoma, but now, they’re beginning new lives and leaving their days of neglect behind. The two female tigers were rescued in June from a roadside attraction. The ‘zoo’ was closed in 2008 by the U.S. Department of Agriculture for multiple animal safety and welfare violations. The poor tigers were living in this abandoned attraction. The tigers, now named Lola and Mia, were both found in bad condition after a local called the Oakland Zoo to say that there were underfed big cats still living in small cages at the drive-thru zoo that were not receiving proper care.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Pets
WOMI Owensboro

Warrick Humane Society Offering Adoption Special on All American Breed Dogs & Cats

If you are looking for a forever friend, Warrick Humane Society has the deal for you!. Friday, July 1st - Sunday, July 3rd the WHS is offering great adoption specials on All American mixed-breed adult dogs (6+ months) and cats (6+ months)! Adoption fees are $50 off on dogs and $25 off on cats that are altered, vetted, and ready to go to their forever homes! Adoption appointments are recommended. Please fill out an application to schedule an appointment. https://warrickhumanesociety.org/adoption/
PETS
Thrillist

8 Reasons to Drive to Jerome, Arizona

Jerome might be known as a mining hub turned ghost town, but these days the town is anything but deserted with tens of thousands of visitors. And while ghost hunting is a must-experience activity when in town, Jerome has much more to offer than spooky sightseeing. The town is home to small shops, wineries, and lots of Arizona history—all with views of Arizona at a 5,000-foot elevation. Plus—with it being just two hours away from Phoenix—it’s perfect for a weekend getaway or easy day trip.
JEROME, AZ
psychologytoday.com

Yanking a Dog's Leash: A Welfare Concern for Dogs and Humans

I have had a long-term interest in the behavior of dogs and the nature of dog-human relationships, and I'm always looking at what dogs are doing with other dogs and with their and other humans. It's easy to observe leashed dogs on a walk so I keep track of what's happening on both ends of the leash. It always surprises me that there are so few data reporting what dogs and humans are doing when tethered together; I collected information by watching 100 different people walking their dogs on the streets around Boulder, Colorado. Most dogs didn't seem to be having a good time.1.
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy