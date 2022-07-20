ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Crash near Pueblo leaves one person dead, two others hospitalized

By Anissa Connell
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HVNYV_0gliW7tE00

A 34-year-old woman has died following a crash at the intersection of Pueblo Blvd. and W. 24th St. near Pueblo.

At approximately 2:45 p.m. on July 19, a Jeep Wrangler driven by a 24-year-old woman was traveling southbound on Pueblo Blvd., attempting a left turn onto 24th St.

The Jeep hit the driver's side of a Toyota 4Runner traveling northbound, driven by the 34-year-old woman.

The impact caused the Toyota to overturn and impacted the traffic signal pole.

The driver of the Toyota died on the scene and two juvenile passengers were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the Jeep sustained minor to no injury.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXRM

One woman dead, two children injured in fatal traffic crash

PUEBLO, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is investigating a fatal crash that occurred near the intersection of Colorado 45 (Pueblo Blvd) and W 24th St. At approximately 2:45 p.m., a Jeep Wrangler, driven by a 24-year-old woman was traveling southbound on Pueblo Blvd. and attempted a left turn onto 24th St. The Jeep hit the driver side of a northbound Toyota 4 Runner driven by a 34 year-old woman.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO

One dead after a car crash in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Jeep Wrangler, driven by a 24-year-old female was traveling southbound on Pueblo Blvd and attempted a left turn onto 24th St on July 19, 2022. Colorado State Patrol (CSP) says that the Jeep impacted the driver side of a northbound Toyota 4 Runner driven by a 34-year-old female.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Woman killed in crash outside Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman was killed and two kids injured after a Jeep and SUV collided on the outskirts of Pueblo Tuesday afternoon. Troopers say the Jeep was trying to make a left turn from Highway 45 onto 24th Street and t-boned the oncoming SUV. The abrupt impact sent the SUV spiraling across the road, where it tumbled over and crashed into the traffic light pole. The 34-year-old driver of the SUV died at the scene.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Suspect runs into Pueblo Safeway during police chase, stolen gun and vehicle recovered

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is facing several serious charges following a police chase in Pueblo this week. Officers reportedly spotted a vehicle with no rear bumper or license plate along Prairie Avenue at about 1:30 in the afternoon on Wednesday. Officers also believed the vehicle matched the description of a car that was reported stolen. When police tried to pull the driver over, a chase started and the suspect vehicle ended up hitting a curb in the 2900 block of W. Northern Avenue. Three people ran out of the suspect vehicle.
PUEBLO, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Accidents
Pueblo, CO
Accidents
City
Pueblo, CO
Pueblo, CO
Crime & Safety
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

Man arrested after posing as fake realtor across Front Range to support fentanyl use

The Colorado Springs Police Department has arrested 37-year-old Brandon Hernandez after posing as a realtor who represented out-of-state clients and would steal from the residence. In July 2022, CSPD's Falcon Property Investigations Unit identified the suspect's crime pattern. According to the department, a man would attend open house events across...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Police investigating armed robbery involving 4 suspected minors in Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — The Fountain Police Department (FPD) is investigating an armed robbery that occurred on Wednesday involving four suspected minors. Two out of the four suspects have not been located and their descriptions are as follows: Both are masked male teens approximately 15 to 19 years of age. One was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, white t-shirt and black pants. The other suspect was wearing a grey and black two-toned hooded sweatshirt, white hood, black pants and dark shoes.
FOUNTAIN, CO
KXRM

Homicide victims of Springs apartment shooting identified

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that left two men dead on the evening of July 13. At 7:13 p.m., CSPD officers were called to a reported shooting at the Incline Apartments located at 3125 Sinton Rd. Upon arrival, officers found a man dead […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

A stolen car has been recovered in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A stolen car was recovered last night in connection with an armed home invasion that involved at least 5 people. Detectives found the car in downtown colorado springs with two people inside. They blocked in the car and were able to detain the suspects after a short foot chase.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Tv#Traffic Accident#Roku#Appletv#Koaa News5
KKTV

Hit-and-run suspect in custody after police believe he caused a power outage in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is in custody following a hit-and-run crash in Colorado Springs Monday morning. Police started receiving calls at about 10:45 a.m. for an erratic driver along Cimarron Street in the Old Colorado City area. According to police, the driver crashed causing damage near W. Cimarron Street and 8th Street. Police believe the driver left the original crash scene and continued to cause damage with his vehicle. Police eventually took the driver into custody in the 1000 block of W. Moreno Avenue. The area where the driver was taken into custody is near a CSPD substation, a short distance away from the first crash scene.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

COLD CASE: Who killed Edward Connaughton?

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is still searching for suspects involved in the murder of 58-year-old Edward Connaughton who was murdered in his home 41 years ago. On July 27, 1981, one of Connaughton’s fellow workers determined that he was late for work, which was...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Jeep
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KXRM

Deadly motorcycle crash in Colorado Springs Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash near I-25 and South Tejon Street. The crash occurred early Monday morning, just after 12:15 a.m., according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police say a Yamaha dirt bike was driving south on Tejon Street when a...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

2 arrested in stolen vehicle, possibly linked to recent armed home invasion in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say two suspects possibly linked to a recent home invasion are now in custody after they were caught red-handed in a stolen car. SWAT officers spotted the silver Infiniti G30X parked along the 3600 block of East Uintah Street. Knowing that the vehicle had recently been stolen from a home by several armed suspects, detectives from the Motor Vehicle Theft Task Force were alerted.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
UPI News

Colorado officer disperses 'suspicious' raccoons at public park

July 21 (UPI) -- Police in Colorado shared video of an officer who made a night time visit to a public park to disperse "several suspicious parties" -- a gang of raccoons. The Pueblo Police Department said in a Facebook post that "several suspicious parties" were spotted after 10 p.m. Wednesday in Pueblo City Park.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Teen reported missing from Colorado Springs area found

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE (7:06 p.m.): The teen was located and is safe. PREVIOUS (7/20, 11:07 a.m.): Fountain police need your help finding a teenager missing for nearly two full days. Seventeen-year-old Brooklynn Crawford was last seen in the 500 block of Autumn Place at 8:30 Monday night. She...
FOUNTAIN, CO
KRDO

Motorcycle crash on Pikes Peak and Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is responding to a motorcycle crash on Pikes Peak and Colorado. CSPD confirmed to KRDO that it was a single-vehicle traffic accident. CSPD also confirmed that the accident was non-fatal.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Missing & endangered 17-year-old found safe

UPDATE: Crawford has been found safe. Law enforcement thanks those who have helped in the search. FOUNTAIN, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is assisting the Fountain Police Department (FPD) with attempts to locate a missing and endangered teen. 17-year-old Brooklyn Crawford was last seen near 1100 Motor City Drive. Police say Crawford […]
FOUNTAIN, CO
KKTV

Man accused of assaulting Colorado Springs officer during arrest attempt

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A domestic disturbance suspect is now facing even more charges after police say he assaulted an officer. Officers responded to the 3000 block of Illinois Avenue Monday night on reports of a man who was allegedly drunk and destroying property inside his apartment. Police say the man became even more combative when officers detained him and kept trying to escape their grip and get back into the apartment.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy