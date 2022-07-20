ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Mizeur wins Democratic nomination in Maryland's First Congressional District

By WMAR Staff
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30FlSY_0gliW4F300
Heather Mizeur for Congress

BALTIMORE — Heather Mizeur, the Democratic nominee in Maryland’s First Congressional District, will take on Republican Andy Harris in November.

With a number of mail-in votes still to be counted, Mizeur defeated primary opponent Dave Harden by a wide margin.

“It’s been a very long road to get to this day," Mizeur said. "We launched this campaign nearly eighteen months ago, motivated by the desire to remove a traitor from Congress. Since then, while Andy Harris continued to disgrace himself and embarrass his constituents, I spent over a year traveling the district, listening to voters, and writing a comprehensive plan to get the First District economy back on track.”

“Being the nominee to represent this beautiful district is one of the greatest honors of my life,” Mizeur added. “Folks from the Eastern Shore, Harford and Baltimore counties deserve dignified leadership that turns down the partisan rhetoric and turns up the problem-solving, and with me, that’s what they’ll get.”

In her victory speech tonight at Ten Eyck Brewing Company in Queenstown, Mizeur noted that it will take a concerted effort to defeat the entrenched, corporate-funded incumbent, who broke his promise to retire from Congress after serving six terms.

