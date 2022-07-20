Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Welcomes 2 New Puppies To Its K9 Comfort Unit

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Puppies are taking over the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

The department announced two new members — Sadie and Wildcat — to its K9 Comfort Unit. Officials say the newest members join a collection of King Charles Cavalier Spaniel purebred dogs.

The puppies recently appeared at Oxford High School when it first opened following the deadly Nov. 30 shooting.

Deputies say two more puppies are expected to join in about seven weeks. The puppies range in age from three and a half years old to Sadie and Wildcat being the youngest at 10 weeks old.

“People just gravitate to them,” said Sheriff Mike Bouchard. “They smile, they pet the dogs. It’s like they just take a deep breath. You can almost watch the dog absorb the anxiety. Afterwards, the dogs literally passed out asleep because they were so impacted by absorbing that tension.

“They are very intuitive. Also, this has been a super stressful couple years for our people and you can see the amazing impact on them as well.”

Officials say the program was formed three years ago and is believed to be the first of its kind using King Charles Cavalier Spaniels.

They are assigned to school resource deputies in Independence Township, Pontiac and Rochester Hills, beside Oxford and several other communities.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.