Detroit, MI

Ford Reveals New 2023 F-150 Raptor R

CBS Detroit
 1 day ago

(CBS DETROIT) — Ford Motor Company unveiled its latest pickup truck: the 2023 F-150 Raptor R.

The truck, which is starting at $109,000, has a 5.2-liter V-8 engine that produces 700 horsepower.

“Raptor R is our ultimate Raptor,” Carl Widmann, Ford Performance chief engineer, said in a press release. “When customers experience Raptor R in the desert and beyond, it will make the hairs on the back of their necks stand up – and they’ll love every second of it.”

For more information on the new vehicle, visit ford.com/f150-raptor-r/2023 .

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Preproduction model with optional equipment shown. Available late 2022.
Professional driver on a closed course. Always consult the Raptor supplement to the Owner’s Manual before off-road driving, know your terrain and trail difficulty, and use appropriate safety gear. (courtesy: Ford Motor Co.)

