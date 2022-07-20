Ford Reveals New 2023 F-150 Raptor R

(CBS DETROIT) — Ford Motor Company unveiled its latest pickup truck: the 2023 F-150 Raptor R.

The truck, which is starting at $109,000, has a 5.2-liter V-8 engine that produces 700 horsepower.

“Raptor R is our ultimate Raptor,” Carl Widmann, Ford Performance chief engineer, said in a press release. “When customers experience Raptor R in the desert and beyond, it will make the hairs on the back of their necks stand up – and they’ll love every second of it.”

For more information on the new vehicle, visit ford.com/f150-raptor-r/2023 .

