Economy

China to fine ride-hailing giant Didi more than $1 bn: reports

By Jade GAO
 1 day ago
Chinese regulators are reportedly preparing to fine ride-hailing giant Didi more than $1 billion /AFP/File

China is preparing to hit ride-hailing giant Didi with a fine of more than $1 billion to wrap up a long-running probe, media reports said, boosting investor hopes that the country's tech crackdown is winding down.

Didi, once known as China's answer to Uber, has been one of the highest-profile targets of the widespread clampdown on the sector, which saw years of runaway growth and supersized monopolies before regulators stepped in.

The fine -- imposed over Didi's cybersecurity practices -- would amount to more than four percent of its $27.3 billion total revenue last year and pave the way for its new share listing in Hong Kong, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday.

Citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter, the Journal said that once the fine is announced, the government will ease its restrictions on Didi's operations.

The firm was prevented from adding new users and its apps were removed from online stores in China by regulators.

The WSJ report triggered a rally in Chinese tech shares in Hong Kong on Wednesday, with investors hopeful that the two-year regulatory storm that swept the sector was nearing its end.

E-commerce giant Alibaba soared four percent, while gaming titan Tencent gained 2.5 percent in early trade.

Didi got into hot water in June last year after it pressed ahead with an IPO in the United States, reportedly against Beijing's wishes.

Days after it raised $4.4 billion in New York, Chinese authorities launched a cybersecurity probe into the company, sending its shares plunging.

If confirmed, Didi's fine would be the biggest imposed on a Chinese tech company since Alibaba was told to pay $2.75 billion in April 2021 as punishment for anti-competitive practices.

Didi did not respond immediately to an emailed request for comment.

Its shareholders voted to delist the firm from New York in May.

That move is expected to pave the way for a Hong Kong listing that was reportedly put on hold after China's top internet watchdog told executives their proposals to prevent security and data leaks were insufficient.

China's regulatory crackdown has eased this year as it grapples with the economic fallout from its zero-Covid strategy, with the country struggling to reach its 5.5 percent growth target.

However, there is still a strict regulatory environment for tech firms: President Xi Jinping last month called for stronger oversight and better security in the financial tech arena.

Ukraine making China rethink when, not whether, to invade Taiwan: CIA chief

China appears determined on using force in Taiwan, with Russia's experience in Ukraine affecting Beijing's calculations on when and how -- not whether -- to invade, the head of the CIA said Wednesday. Appearing at the Aspen Security Forum, Central Intelligence Agency Director Bill Burns said that China likely saw in Ukraine that "you don't achieve quick, decisive victories with underwhelming force."
HSBC Installs Communist Party Committee in China Brokerage Unit - FT

(Reuters) - HSBC Holdings Plc has established a Chinese Communist party committee (CCP) within its securities brokerage unit in the country, Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing two people familiar with the decision. (https://on.ft.com/3RP55dG) The committee would not have any management role such as would exist in a Chinese state-owned...
Longest-living male giant panda in captivity An An dies at 35

The world's longest-living male giant panda under human care, An An, has died at the age of 35, the Hong Kong zoo where he spent most of his life said Thursday. They were a venerable pair -- Jia Jia held the Guinness World Records for the oldest living panda and oldest panda ever in captivity when she died at the age of 38 in 2016.
American Airlines reports profits despite jet fuel cost drag

American Airlines reported a profitable second quarter Thursday as the ebbing of the Covid-19 pandemic resulted in record revenues despite the hit from higher fuel costs.   "There is no better validation of this than reporting our first quarterly profit since the start of the pandemic."
India's mango man, father of 300 varieties

Every day, Indian octogenarian Kaleem Ullah Khan wakes at dawn, prays, then ambles about a mile to his 120-year-old mango tree, which he has coaxed into producing more than 300 varieties of the beloved fruit over the years. But since 1987, his pride and joy has been the 120-year-old specimen, source of more than 300 different types of mango, each with their own taste, texture, colour and size, he says.
Indonesian President to Visit China Next Week, Will Meet With Xi

BEIJING (Reuters) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo will visit China from July 25-26, a Chinese ministry spokesman said on Thursday, becoming the first foreign leader in two years to be received individually by Beijing aside from February's Winter Olympics. Widodo has received an invitation from Chinese President Xi Jinping for...
Didi slapped with $1.1B fine for breaching China data security laws

Didi Global has been fined 8 billion yuan ($1.18 billion) for breaching China's cybersecurity and data security laws. The Chinese ride-sharing operator is accused of 16 illegal practices involving the collection of passenger data. Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said Thursday Didi had violated the country's cybersecurity and data security...
UK Blocks Chinese Company From Acquiring Knowledge on Vision Sensing Technology

LONDON (Reuters) - British business minister Kwasi Kwarteng on Wednesday said he had issued an order preventing the acquisition of intellectual property related to vision sensing technology by a Chinese company on national security grounds. The order, issued under the National Security and Investment Act, prevents Beijing Infinite Vision Technology...
Hit by China shutdown, Tesla boosts auto prices and sells bitcoin

Tesla reported solid quarterly earnings Wednesday despite a hit from Covid-19 lockdowns in Shanghai that Chief Executive Elon Musk said prompted the company to liquidate most of its bitcoin holdings. - Bitcoin sale - During the quarter, Tesla liquidated about 75 percent of its holdings in bitcoin, the value of which has declined sharply in 2022.
China condemns US warship passage through Taiwan Strait

China on Wednesday slammed Washington as "a destroyer of peace" in the Taiwan Strait, following the latest in a series of passages by US warships through the waterway.  British, Canadian, French and Australian warships have all made passages through the Taiwan Strait in recent years, sparking protests from Beijing. 
Amazon spending $3.9 bn in expanding health care push

Amazon is buying US primary health care provider One Medical for $3.9 billion, the companies announced Thursday, in a big step for the online retail giant's move into the medical sector. Buying One Medical will also build on Amazon's announcement in February that it was expanding Amazon Care, which was first launched in 2019 to provide its employees with access to doctors.
Tesla profits top estimates despite China production hit

Tesla reported a better-than-expected $2.3 billion in second-quarter earnings on Wednesday, despite a hit from Covid-19 lockdowns in Shanghai that weighed on profit margins. Although profits topped estimates, they lagged behind those in the first quarter, the first sequential profit drop since late 2020, coinciding with a fall in automotive profit margins due to rising costs.
