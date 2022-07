Kevin Owens has never been one to hold back his opinions, even when it comes to fans. Owens posted an image on Twitter on July 20, showcasing “one of [his] absolute favourite pictures from [his] 22 year career”. The picture showed Owens shaking Rey Mysterio’s hand in the ring as the two are bowing. A fan responded to the tweet by stating that “[the picture] is why heels have no credibility.” They continued on to say that a good heel should be willing to live as their character both on and off screen and if they are unable to do so, they are unprofessional. They also cited MJF (who has not been seen on AEW programming since his pipebomb on the June 2 episode of “Dynamite” after failed contract negotiations between him and Tony Khan) as an example, saying that he should be teaching everyone else how to do it. Owens then responded to the fan by simply calling them a “b**ch”.

WWE ・ 20 HOURS AGO