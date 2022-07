The Denver Broncos have been looking for a full-time answer at quarterback since Peyton Manning retired following the 2016 Super Bowl. They appear to have found their solution this offseason, trading for longtime Seattle Seahawks star Russell Wilson in March. A third-round pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, Wilson has outplayed expectations his entire career en route to being one of the league's most consistent quarterbacks of the past decade. Now, the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback comes to the Mile High City with hopes of rejuvenating a Denver offense that has been stagnant for years. You can buy the latest Russell Wilson Denver Broncos jersey here. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO