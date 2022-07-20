ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Bates leads Mosby by 10 points in Baltimore state's attorney race

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 1 day ago

BALTIMORE -- In the rematch for Baltimore City State's Attorney, Ivan Bates, a former prosecutor and defense attorney, holds a 10-point advantage over incumbent Marilyn Mosby and former federal and state prosecutor Thiru Vignarajah.

The same three candidates faced off in 2018. Bates finished second to Mosby.

As of 10:55 p.m., Bates leads by more than 3,300 votes. About 60% of precincts in the city have reported, and more than 13,000 early votes have been counted, according to the state board of elections.

As the vote tallies come in, Bates told WJZ's Stetson Miller he's feeling confident.

Bates said the 2022 race is different from the one he ran in 2018.

"It's the same candidates but a different race," he said. "Crime is absolutely out of control and when I talk to the voters, and the voters they want change."

Mosby won by a wide margin four years ago, collecting just below 50% of the vote. This year, she has the cloud of a federal case hanging over her.

Earlier this year, federal authorities charged Mosby with perjury and falsifying information on a mortgage application.

She has pleaded not guilty to those federal charges.

Mosby has spent her campaign touting her record of freeing those falsely accused and how her office is no longer prosecuting certain low-level, nonviolent offenses.

"My record speaks for itself," she said. "We have to continue to change lives and make America live up to its ideals of justice and equality for everybody. That's what this election is all about. Whether you're going to continue to move forward or move backwards."

Vignarajah believes that he is in a different place than he was in previous races and that more people recognize his name.

"Four years ago, I was a complete rookie with no name recognition, that nobody had ever heard of before," he said.

Vignarajah is campaigning on a platform pledge to reduce Baltimore's homicide rate.

He promises to achieve that goal quickly.

"We had murders below 200. It didn't require mass incarceration or zero tolerance," he said. "It required smart strategies, common sense policing and prosecution strategies."

Important disclaimer: Many votes are still outstanding, particularly mail-in ballots.

Elections officials caution not to expect results in some races for weeks. By law, local elections officials cannot open mail-in ballots until Thursday.

As of July 17, state elections officials reported receiving 190,955 mail-in ballots.

Love muffin
1d ago

Mosby has four federal indictments. She stole covid relief funds to buy multiple vacation homes. She set criminals free and unleashed hell upon Baltimore. And so many people STILL voted for her?? REALLY??

1d ago

Mosby is disgrace to nation to any law obedience or law enforcement if anyone supports this kind of people they themselves are criminals

Zack
1d ago

30% almost for the Mos B...Just goes to show you some people don't know what they're voting for completely clueless. I propose a new type of voting system where you're asked a series of 25 questions based on your beliefs and ideas for solutions to the problems... the candidates have given their answer that you have picked from and they get 1 point for each match and whoever gets the most points wins! no picking based on a popularity contest just straight up issues that you have picked from..no picking based on a person or a popularity contest just straight up issues... Then you would actually get the true vote and voice of the people.. I truly believe so many people would be shocked by who they actual cast the most points to based on the actual issues...This would also give way to the idea that middle of the road and third party candidates would actually have a great chance of winning.

