Despite declining COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, health officials on Wednesday urged Oregonians to mask up as hospitals struggle to handle their existing patient-loads. “They are extremely stressed and doing everything they can to provide quality care for everyone across our state,” state epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger said of hospitals at a news briefing about COVID-19. “But we all have a role to do in helping support them.”

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO