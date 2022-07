Max Burgin has thrown down the gauntlet to his rivals and warned: catch me if you can.The fastest man over 800 metres in the world this year opens his World Championships in the heats on Wednesday in Eugene.His time of one minute 43.52 seconds is yet to be beaten in 2022 and the 20-year-old is ready to perform ahead of his first major senior championships.Taking an amount of confidence from being the fastest in the field is very usefulMax BurginHe said: “Going into the championships as the world lead gives you amazing confidence. You know that you are faster than...

