Community says no to a Military Recycling Center

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Knox County Board of Zoning Appeals struck down a request from Metallum Recycling LLC for a military vehicle recycling facility on Tuesday.

This decision comes after heavy opposition against the recycling facility by area residents in the Palmyra Township.

Metallum owns property on Mt. Zion Rd. in Vincennes and it’s zoned as A-2.

Board of Zoning Appeals Chairman Tim Yochum said that whether a recycling facility, or just a junk yard, neither would fall under the A-2 zoning.

Yochum continued by saying that the board also took community input very seriously. They took into account an increase in semi-truck traffic on local roads and on school bus routes.

“Even though we like business in the county, it’s the safety of out inhabitants that we are concerned about at this time,” Yochum said.

During the meeting, community members were very vocal in their opposition of this proposed facility.

Roughly 20 area residents spoke up with their concerns. Many expressed concern about safety issues on the roads and noise pollution from the equipment.

Resident Troy Sweeney said that he was confused as to why this project was proposed in a residential neighborhood.

“I don’t think that they recognized that this site is in a residential area and I think that’s where all the confusion started,” Sweeney said.

