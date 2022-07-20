ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vincennes, IN

Community says no to a Military Recycling Center

By Terry Craig
 1 day ago

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Knox County Board of Zoning Appeals struck down a request from Metallum Recycling LLC for a military vehicle recycling facility on Tuesday.

This decision comes after heavy opposition against the recycling facility by area residents in the Palmyra Township.

Metallum owns property on Mt. Zion Rd. in Vincennes and it’s zoned as A-2.

Board of Zoning Appeals Chairman Tim Yochum said that whether a recycling facility, or just a junk yard, neither would fall under the A-2 zoning.

Yochum continued by saying that the board also took community input very seriously. They took into account an increase in semi-truck traffic on local roads and on school bus routes.

“Even though we like business in the county, it’s the safety of out inhabitants that we are concerned about at this time,” Yochum said.

During the meeting, community members were very vocal in their opposition of this proposed facility.

Roughly 20 area residents spoke up with their concerns. Many expressed concern about safety issues on the roads and noise pollution from the equipment.

Resident Troy Sweeney said that he was confused as to why this project was proposed in a residential neighborhood.

“I don’t think that they recognized that this site is in a residential area and I think that’s where all the confusion started,” Sweeney said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

WTWO/WAWV

Seeking artists for new Terre Haute park installation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Attention artists! You could be involved in an effort to create a new public sculpture at a Terre Haute park. Art Spaces, Inc. is seeking an artist or a team of artists to create work for Herz-Rose Park. The revitalization is a cooperative project between the city of Terre Haute […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Culver’s fairground location takes another step forward

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The plan to build a new Culver’s location at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds in Terre Haute will move forward after getting the green light from Vigo County Commissioners. During the commissioners’ meeting Tuesday, the favorable recommendation from the Vigo County Area Planning Commission for the plan was put to a […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
14news.com

Exit ramp closure planned from US 41 to Diamond Ave.

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Tri-State drivers could soon be looking at delays on their way through Evansville. The Indiana Department of Transportation will be temporarily closing the northbound exit ramp from US 41 to Diamond Avenue as part of their Pigeon Creek Bridge project. About a year ago, a...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

AT&T planning broadband projects for nine counties

Indiana and AT&T are collaborating to bring a fiber network to more than 6,000 homes, businesses and farms throughout the state. The $13 million project, which is contingent on a final contract between the state and AT&T, would bring high-speed broadband to portions of nine counties. AT&T would build fiber...
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

With $3 million left in ARPA funding, Knox County asks public for help

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Starting next month, Knox county residents can submit proposals for projects around the county they believe should receive funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. The county has about $3 million remaining in funds from last year, and Vice President of the county commissioners, T.J. Brink, said he hopes they can find […]
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

A local non-profit celebrates three years of recovery

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Sullivan County non-profit celebrated three years of work to help women heal from addictions. Since 2019, The Ruth House has made it a goal to help women state-wide heal from their addictions and traumas through faith. The nine-month-long program teaches up to ten residents at a time to quote ‘live life […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
