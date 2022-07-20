ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.: 071922

WOOD
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is a chance for an isolated shower/t-storms this evening...

www.woodtv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOOD

Beach and Boating forecast: July 21, 2022

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — We’ve reached the apex of summer with typical heat entrenched across the U.S. The dates of July 21 through July 25 climatologically represent the warmest part of the summer and the year. We’ll get a taste of that heat this weekend, especially Saturday, but thankfully, we have the option to cool off at the beautiful beaches of West Michigan.
MUSKEGON, MI
WOOD

Your summer planting questions answered

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Spring is a popular time to plant but that doesn’t mean you can’t work on your lawn or landscaping in the summer! You may have questions like what’s the best thing to plant this time of year, how much should you water and where can you go to get all the stuff you need?
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grand Rapids, MI
WOOD

Culler Beauty foundation adjusts to your unique shade

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Imagine how much easier it would be if you had one foundation for all your shades? No more guessing, no more makeup drawers packed with countless colors, but a foundation that automatically matched your unique color. Culler Beauty Self-Adjusting Foundation helps to simplify your...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Enjoy a golf outing in the Manistee National Forest

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you love to golf, you know some of Michigan’s most well known golf courses can be found up north, amid some really beautiful terrain! The course we’re taking you to today has an “up north” feel, but you don’t have to drive far to get there – Stonegate Golf Club is surrounded by the beautiful Manistee National Forest and it’s located within Muskegon County.
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
midwestliving.com

One-Day Itinerary in Saugatuck, Michigan

For more than a century, artists have congregated in Saugatuck, Michigan, weaving their creative spirits into the fabric of this warm and LGBTQ-friendly town. Art flourishes everywhere—in the sculptures around downtown; in the summer lineup of film and music festivals; and in the paintings, prints and pottery that fill more than 30 colorful galleries. Many of those showrooms double as studios, so you may catch an artist at work. And if you feel the impulse to get hands-on yourself, check out the class schedule at the Saugatuck Center for the Arts or look into visitors' events at the Ox-Bow School of Art and Artists' Residency.
SAUGATUCK, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOOD

Head to the lakeshore for the Holland Farmers Market

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re exploring one of West Michigan’s favorite lakeshore locations, Holland, as a part of our Destin8tion West series. No visit to Holland would be complete without a trip to the Holland Farmers Market! It’s peak season right now for them and they have over 75 local farmers and vendors, a food court, street performers and kids activities!
HOLLAND, MI
Fox17

Traffic lights in NW Grand Rapids back on after losing power

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Traffic lights in northwest Grand Rapids were without power Tuesday morning, but the city of Grand Rapids informs us that the power is back on. The city of Grand Rapids says the problem arose when its primary circuit on Richmond Street tripped. We’re told that...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Detroit News

West Michigan native Erica Francis joins Fox 2 news team

There's a new face on Fox 2's morning team. Erica Francis has joined the WJBK-TV (Channel 2) news crew as anchor and reporter. Francis made her debut with Josh Landon on Wednesday and will hold down the morning news desk every weekday from 4-6 a.m. Francis is a Holland, Michigan,...
HOLLAND, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Grand Rapids Kids

5 Juicy Peach Picking Farms in West Michigan

Is there anything better than a freshly-picked, perfectly-ripe Michigan peach?! It’s one of life’s most delicious pleasures. Peach picking in Grand Rapids starts late July and only runs a few weeks. Different peach varieties are ready at different times–so be sure to ask what types are available for U-pick.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy