KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Clutching her son's hat, Mary Ponicki said it never gets easier returning to the spot her son was killed. “It’s the one he was wearing when he died, I got it back from the police," Ponicki said. "They gave it to me. It’s precious to me. It’s old and rough but it smells like Tom so it’s soothing to me to have this hat.”

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO