Grand Haven art exhibit turns trash to treasures

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) GRAM on the Green returns to downtown Grand Rapids with a great lineup of local and regional music. GRAM on the Green is a free annual summer concert series hosted on the Museum’s Terrace Thursday evenings in July and August. In the event’s thirteenth year, the Museum and WYCE 88.1FM will present four evenings of performances by local, regional, and national acts, along with artmaking activities, a cash bar, food trucks, and free admission to the Museum during extended open hours. GRAM on the Green continues the Museum’s tradition of offering free and accessible art experiences to the local community.
Comments / 0