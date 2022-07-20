ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Haven, MI

Grand Haven art exhibit turns trash to treasures

WOOD
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the last four summers, an...

www.woodtv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOOD

Culler Beauty foundation adjusts to your unique shade

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Imagine how much easier it would be if you had one foundation for all your shades? No more guessing, no more makeup drawers packed with countless colors, but a foundation that automatically matched your unique color. Culler Beauty Self-Adjusting Foundation helps to simplify your...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Your summer planting questions answered

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Spring is a popular time to plant but that doesn’t mean you can’t work on your lawn or landscaping in the summer! You may have questions like what’s the best thing to plant this time of year, how much should you water and where can you go to get all the stuff you need?
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Head to the lakeshore for the Holland Farmers Market

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re exploring one of West Michigan’s favorite lakeshore locations, Holland, as a part of our Destin8tion West series. No visit to Holland would be complete without a trip to the Holland Farmers Market! It’s peak season right now for them and they have over 75 local farmers and vendors, a food court, street performers and kids activities!
HOLLAND, MI
WOOD

Photos: 2022 Upheaval Festival at Belknap Park in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- The Upheaval Festival, West Michigan’s “largest outdoor multiple-day rock music festival,” returned to Belknap Park in Grand Rapids on Friday, July 15, through Saturday, July 16. This year’s lineup featured performances from over 20 acts such as Breaking Benjamin, Mudvayne, Disturbed, Three...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Grand Haven, MI
Grand Haven, MI
Entertainment
WOOD

Refresh this summer with a BIGGBY COFFEE ‘Energy Blast’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV8)-BIGGBY® Blast, will add a pep in your step at BIGGBY® COFFEE. There are four recipes that available, Blood Moon (blood orange and mango), Electric Dragon (dragon fruit and lemon slice), Green Lagoon (granny smith apple), Scuba (blue raspberry and strawberry popping boba), along with a Build Your Own Blast choice.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

GRAM on the Green is back with great local music

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) GRAM on the Green returns to downtown Grand Rapids with a great lineup of local and regional music. GRAM on the Green is a free annual summer concert series hosted on the Museum’s Terrace Thursday evenings in July and August. In the event’s thirteenth year, the Museum and WYCE 88.1FM will present four evenings of performances by local, regional, and national acts, along with artmaking activities, a cash bar, food trucks, and free admission to the Museum during extended open hours. GRAM on the Green continues the Museum’s tradition of offering free and accessible art experiences to the local community.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Beach and Boating forecast: July 21, 2022

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — We’ve reached the apex of summer with typical heat entrenched across the U.S. The dates of July 21 through July 25 climatologically represent the warmest part of the summer and the year. We’ll get a taste of that heat this weekend, especially Saturday, but thankfully, we have the option to cool off at the beautiful beaches of West Michigan.
MUSKEGON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Exhibit#Art Studio#Lake Michigan#Shoreline
WOOD

Enter to Win Tickets to Journey at Soaring Eagle Casino!

Grand Rapids, MI (WOOD) – One of the most legendary rock bands of all time, JOURNEY, is coming to Soaring Eagle Casino Resort on Friday, August 5th. This outdoor concert starts at 8:00 pm, rain or shine! Sing along to “Don’t Stop Believin”, “Any Way You Want It”, “Faithfully”, “Lights” and more.
EAGLE, MI
WOOD

Family Frolic at the Zoo returns this week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) A popular West Michigan event returns to John Ball Zoo on Sunday, July 24th. The Family Frolic at the Zoo returns for its 4th year to raise money to end family homelessness. Family Promise, along with presenting sponsor, Eastbrook Homes, look forward to welcoming over 500 families to John Ball Zoo for giveaways, food trucks, scavenger hunts, music and much more.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Enjoy a golf outing in the Manistee National Forest

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you love to golf, you know some of Michigan’s most well known golf courses can be found up north, amid some really beautiful terrain! The course we’re taking you to today has an “up north” feel, but you don’t have to drive far to get there – Stonegate Golf Club is surrounded by the beautiful Manistee National Forest and it’s located within Muskegon County.
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
WOOD

Hospice of Michigan’s music therapists provide peace at end of life

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV8)- Music therapy is recognized in healthcare for its many benefits. The right kind of music has the power to bring comfort to patients physically, emotionally and spiritually, enhance relaxation and ease pain. For those entering end of life care with Hospice of Michigan, music therapy...
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Food concerns grow for kids this summer, here’s how you can help

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- The hunger epidemic is an ongoing issue that many individuals and families continue to face globally, and it is also happening right here in our community. Over the past couple years, food insecurity has grown substantially due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but thanks to the IM Kids 3rd Meal Program in Ionia and Montcalm County, children are being provided with meals and hope.
IONIA, MI
WOOD

DIGITAL REPORTER / DIGITAL HOST

REQUIREMENTS: WOOD TV8 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, is looking for a digital anchor/digital host to produce content for the woodtv.com website. This person will produce written content daily for woodtv.com as well as conduct Live Desk interviews that air on woodtv.com and our social channels, and manage live streams. Candidates should have a strong writing and reporting background, be comfortable conducting live interviews, and be interested in using and learning new media technology. The ideal candidate will be self-driven but must be able to quickly accept direction, especially in breaking news situations.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Monday was the Longest Day of My Life!

Well, the longest DAYLIGHT of my life. I got up Monday at 5:30 am and drove to the G.R. Airport. I saw the sun come up at 6:20 am in Grand Rapids. Then we flew to Dallas (where the temp. reached 109 deg. in the afternoon), then to Seattle and then to Juneau AK – arriving around 7:30 pm. The top pic. was the first view I saw getting out of the plane…very pretty.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Tips to protect your money during inflation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – With the rising cost of almost everything and inflation impacting every aspect of our lives, you may be worried about your money if you’re in or near retirement. Our Financial Expert Tom Jacobs with Jacobs Financial Services joins us today with some tips.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy