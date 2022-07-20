ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville's participatory budgeting allows community members to decide how to spend parts of government money

By Darby McCarthy
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 1 day ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two weeks remain for the people of Bordeaux-North Nashville to submit ideas for Metro's budget spending on infrastructure projects.

Mayor John Cooper tweeted on Monday that community members still had time to make submissions, either online or by mailed postcard to his office at One Public Square.

A participatory budget allows residents to decide how to allocate parts of a public budget. It is intended for everyday people to identify, discuss and prioritize public spending projects, giving them the power to make decisions about how money is spent in their community.

According to the Nashville government website, the Bordeaux and North Nashville region was chosen for this project because of the "vibrant African American community that was split into two when the freeway was made." After years of unmet needs, the area is identified as worthy of investment and reunification.

