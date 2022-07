A Chinese influencer who allegedly spends 150,000 yuan (£18,575) a day has been criticised by state media as Beijing continued to crackdown on portrayals of lavish lifestyles of celebrities.Wang Xuancheng, known as Wang Chengcheng on Chinese social media had her Douyin app account which had 3 million followers banned after she shared a video in which she posed as a wealthy socialite with a police helicopter last week, reported South China Morning Post.In previous posts the 31-year-old claimed to own a 400-square metre mansion, a Rolls-Royce, and said she spends more than 150,000 yuan a day.She also claimed that...

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 HOURS AGO