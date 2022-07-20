ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mounds View, MN

Before Mounds View's Lt. Amanda Lee, female pilots made history in Minnesota

 1 day ago
MINNESOTA, USA — Lt. Amanda Lee is making history as the first female pilot for the Blue Angels' demonstration team. The aerial displays are an important recruitment tool for the Navy. Lt. Lee is from Mounds View and will train all winter for her first event early next...

