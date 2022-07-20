ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Evansville couple marries at the same place they met 20 years ago

By Monica Watkins
14news.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Tuesday, an Evansville couple said their ‘I Do’s’ in the same place they met 20 years ago....

www.14news.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
99.5 WKDQ

Southern Indiana Native Has Roles in ‘Stranger Things’, New Film ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’

Who knew the Interstate 64 corridor between the Evansville metro and Louisville would have such a strong Stranger Things connection? The answer is nobody. But it really does. The fourth season of the wildly popular Netflix series features a 10-year-old actress named Elizabeth Howlett in the second episode. Well now we've learned that an actress from right here in the tri-state is also a member of the Stranger Things cast.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Evansville murder still unsolved seven years later

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An Evansville cold case is not being forgotten. Tuesday marks the seventh anniversary of Shane Breedlove’s murder. On July 19, 2015, the musician was gunned down on Washington Avenue while walking to his job at Washington Square Mall. Several people were initially arrested in the case, but the charges were later […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

First Responders BBQ happening at Owensboro park

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The fourth annual First Responders BBQ kicks off Thursday morning. It’s happening at Wendell Foster’s Sensory Park. The lunch was created to honor local first responders in Owensboro and Daviess County. There will be a free lunch with snow cones, yard games and a...
OWENSBORO, KY
WTVW

Mother of Shane Breedlove continues search for answers

EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – Seven years ago, Evansville musician Shane Breedlove was murdered while walking to work at the Washington Square Mall. No one has been charged with his murder and his family continues to remember him while still looking for answers to their questions of who is behind Breedlove’s murder.
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
Evansville, IN
Society
City
Evansville, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Indiana Cat with Adorable Beauty Mark Will Steal Your Heart [VIDEO]

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. My name is Avalon and it’s a pleasure to meet you! I’m one of the longest residents over at River Kitty and have been in the care of VHS since December 21st. Wow, right? Maybe everyone is intimidated by my beauty and grace, as I’ve been told I resemble Cindy Crawford and Marylin Monroe (it’s the beauty mark.) I really do enjoy being pet and admired, but snoozing in a cat tower is my absolute favorite! If you want to meet me, you can find me at River Kitty Cat Cafe in downtown Evansville. My adoption fee is only $25 until July 31st, which includes my spay, microchip, and vaccinations. Don’t be shy, I think you’ll find I’m more down to earth than you think!
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBKR

Sign on Kentucky County Road Has Drivers A Bit Freaked Out & Curious [PHOTO]

Have you ever been driving along and see something on the side of the road that made you say HUH?! A sign in this Kentucky town has drivers scratching their heads. Here at the radio station, we do what we call Digi Awards in January of every year. These awards are fun and quirky and celebrate the articles each Radio Personality or Content Creator produces each year. One of the awards that always pop up year after year is "What's Up With That Can Of Beans?" Basically, this is the award for a story about a question people are asking but nobody knows or says anything so someone steps up and tackles the subject.
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Thursday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - We’re expecting a few scorching hot days in the Tri-State. Doctors are giving tips to stay hydrated and stay safe as heat takes over the area. The saga between the University of Evansville and Walter McCarty continues. A status conference will take place today after a settlement wasn’t reached at the end of June in the case.
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBKR

Maloney’s Roca Bar Building Sold in Owensboro & You’re Gonna Love What’s Coming To Town

It's no secret that people in Owensboro love to eat. There's a new restaurant coming to the east side and it's just what we need. Maloney's Roca Bar was a staple part of the east side of Owensboro for many years. From their lunch buffet to a fun place to watch a ball game and the amazing food people loved it. It was an atmosphere for all. You could bring your family in to eat dinner and then come back with your friends on the weekend for a good time.
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Owensboro officials holding expungement clinic

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An expungement clinic is happening Thursday in Owensboro. You can find out from officials if you’re eligible, what steps must be taken and what costs are associated with expungement. That’s happening from 3 to 7 p.m. at the H.L. Neblett Community Center. That’s at...
OWENSBORO, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
WTWO/WAWV

Burglar stole “priceless” item from local country club

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say an overnight burglary left a “priceless” and “irreplaceable” item missing in Daviess County, Indiana. The Washington Police Department shared information about the burglary on social media in hopes of discovering new information on the case. According to police, one of the items that was stolen was a golf bag […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Habitat for Humanity of Evansville asking for water donations

Habitat for Humanity of Evansville is asking for donations of water. Officials say due to the extreme heat and the hard work of volunteers and employees, they are running out of water. They say any donations would be greatly appreciated while we endure the extreme heat. Water donations can be...
EVANSVILLE, IN
104.1 WIKY

Employee Will Spend Time In Prison For Unapproved Purchases

A Boonville man is headed to federal prison for two years. 33 year old Kyle Hollman pleaded guilty to wire fraud while he was a purchasing agent for Pro-lift Toyota Material Handling. In that job he was to purchase equipment for Aleris Rolled Products. But instead he falsified documents allowing...
BOONVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Mystery Camper Shows Up on a Sandbar in the Middle of an Indiana River

There are so many questions and not many answers. Every few years, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers come to the Evansville riverfront to dredge the bottom of the Ohio River along Dress Plaza on Riverside Drive. This stretch of the river is designated as a Federal Navigation Channel for barge traffic and must maintain a depth of at least nine feet to keep barges from getting stuck in the middle of the river. The result is a long sandbar, or "pumpout" as it is commonly referred to because they literally suck the sand and other sediments from the bottom of the river and "pump it out" at another location, that becomes a popular destination for area boaters to dock and enjoy a day on the river.
EVANSVILLE, IN
104.1 WIKY

Evansville Police Looking For Jewelry Thief

Evansville Police are searching for a suspect after responding to an incident at Camelot Jewelers. The suspect went into the jewelry store and asked to see an engagement ring and wedding band valued at $8,400. Police say the employee handed the ring set to the man to inspect, he ran...
EVANSVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy