Former Mayor Bill de Blasio drops out of NY congressional race

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Mayor Bill de Blasio dropped out of the race...

The Independent

Bill de Blasio pulls out of race for House seat, says he’s quitting electoral politics

Bill de Blasio has dropped out of the race for a New York House seat, days after a poll showed he was trailing the crowded Democratic primary field.“I’ve listened really carefully to people and it’s clear that when it comes to this congressional district, people are looking for another option, and I respect that,” the former New York City mayor said in a video posted to his Twitter account on Tuesday.“And I just want to say I love the people of this city, I really want to keep serving and I’m going to find a different way to serve.”The...
Business Insider

Giuliani's ex-wife says the former mayor often slept in and smoked cigars in his bathrobe after ending his 2008 White House campaign: 'He just could not get over it'

Judith Giuliani said her ex-husband "could not get over" losing the 2008 GOP presidential nod. She made the comments in an essay that was published in the NYT and adapted from an upcoming book. Rudy Giuliani entered the 2008 race as a top White House contender, but his campaign faltered.
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
TheDailyBeast

Feds Say 2 New Yorkers Used Photo With Trump to Defraud $27 Million

Authorities arrested two Long Island residents on Monday over a $27 million investment fraud scheme that capitalized on their attendance at a 2017 fundraiser with then-President Donald Trump. Prosecutors allege that Sherry Xue Li and Lianbo Wang convinced investors to dump money into a fake effort to build a private educational institution, purporting that it was supported by top politicians. The defendants also promised their victims, all of whom were foreign nationals, green cards and contact with the political elite. A criminal complaint alleges that Li and Wang charged 12 of their victims $93,000 each to attend a June 2017 Trump fundraiser, and then acted as “straw donors” to funnel that money into $600,000 worth of illegal political contributions to the committee that hosted the event. They allegedly used a photo of Li, Trump, and Melania Trump taken at the fundraiser to solicit investments in the educational institution.
CBS New York

Funeral held for Ivana Trump on Upper East Side

NEW YORK -- The Trump family said goodbye to one of their own Wednesday - Ivana Trump, first wife of former President Donald Trump. The service was closed to the public, but many gathered outside the church. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis spoke to mourners on the Upper East Side. Pain could be felt from a distance as loved ones exited St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church following the funeral for Ivana Trump. Family followed as her coffin was carefully carried out of the church, including former President Donald Trump and their three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric. "All the children spoke. They did great. I cried," said Peri...
People

Chris Cuomo Launches New Podcast, Attempting Comeback More Than 7 Months After CNN Fired Him

On Thursday, embattled journalist Chris Cuomo, 51, said "it's time for me to move on" in the inaugural episode of his new podcast, The Chris Cuomo Project. The podcast's two-hour debut, titled Free Agent, Sean Penn, Andrii Yermak, and Ukraine, addressed his more than seven-month-long absence from the media, his loyalty towards brother and former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and his intentions for the series going forward. It featured actor Sean Penn and head of Ukraine's presidential office Andrii Yermak as guests.
