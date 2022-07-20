ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eutaw, AL

Greenetrack casino will end electronic bingo due to $76 million debt

EUTAW, Ala. ( WIAT ) – The owner of Greenetrack is making some changes to his business after Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall says his casino owes the state more than $76 million dollars in unpaid taxes.

The Alabama Supreme Court recently ruled that the Greene County business owes the state money for unpaid taxes. Greenetrack CEO Luther Winn held a news conference Tuesday morning to speak on this topic.

“I am hoping at this point that men and women in this state of goodwill be willing to sit down with us to try to work out some kind of plan,” Winn said. “Although I believe it’s wrong, my attorneys told me they’ve never seen anything like this before ever they’ve never seen this.”

Video of Alabama woman climbing through McDonald’s drive-thu window goes viral

Winn says electronic bingo will come to an end at Greenetrack because of the court’s ruling. The business will switch over the operation to historical video horse racing machines instead.

“We have a pari-mutuel license and we are going to start converting our floor to historical horse racing to see how we can work out some kind of deal with the state of Alabama,” Winn said.

Eutaw Mayor Latasha Johnson says losing electronic bingo could hurt the entire community. She says the city receives $50,000 per month from Greenetrack. The local hospital and schools also get funding from the casino’s business.

“The electronic bingo has been a blessing to our community,” Johnson said. “We have people who have jobs and we don’t want people to lose their jobs. This could really hurt our community.”

Winn says he does not plan to lay off any of his 96 workers at Greenetrack.

