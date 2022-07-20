ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

Patriots' Chasen Hines: Lands on NFI list

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Hines was placed on the active/non-football injury list by the Patriots on Tuesday, Mike...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Former Titans first-round pick Adoree' Jackson says Mike Vrabel's coaching style 'didn't work for me'

Mike Vrabel of the Tennessee Titans is one of the more interesting head coaches in the NFL. The legendary New England Patriots linebacker still likes to carry around pads and get physical with his linemen in practice drills, and he's not afraid to walk away from the podium if he doesn't like a reporter's question. He marches to the beat of his own drum, and it's worked.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

This second-year QB has received more than twice the money to win MVP than Mahomes and Rodgers combined

The San Francisco 49ers aren't expected to take a big step backwards without quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in 2022. In fact, they are currently tied in having the sixth-shortest odds to win the Super Bowl this upcoming season, according to Caesars Sportsbook. There's reason to be optimistic when it comes to new quarterback Trey Lance, but some are very optimistic.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Sean Payton predicts return to coaching: Top 2023 destinations for longtime Saints coach

It didn't take long for Sean Payton to rekindle interest in coaching. Almost six months after indefinitely stepping away from the Saints, the longtime head coach told USA Today this week he thinks he will, in fact, return to the NFL; it's just a matter of when and where. Payton, 58, even went so far as to note there are usually about six openings each year, a sign he'll be monitoring whatever vacancies arise in 2023.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

J.J. Watt offers to help fan pay for her grandfather's funeral so she can keep her Texans gear

By becoming a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year and one of the NFL's great pass rushers, J.J. Watt became arguably the greatest player to ever suit up for the Houston Texans. But his on field legacy was amplified by his off field efforts that saw him go above and beyond in service to Texans fans -- service which, even as Watt has moved on to the Arizona Cardinals, continues today.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Kirby Smart contract: Georgia coach inks 10-year extension, becomes highest-paid coach at public university

On the heels of its first national title since 1980, Georgia announced a 10-year contract extension for coach Kirby Smart following his appearance at SEC Media Days. The new deal will run through the 2031 season and pay Smart between $10.25 million and $12.25 million per season, making him the highest-paid college football coach at a public university. Smart, 46, was previously making $7.13 million, according to USA TODAY's salary database. However, coaches such as Alabama's Nick Saban and Clemson's Dabo Swinney have contractual provisions that will keep their pay in line with the sport's best-compensated coaches.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Sports

Ravens' Binjimen Victor: Lands on NFI List

The Ravens placed Victor on the non-football injury list Wednesday due to an unspecified issue, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports. Victor will have to be medically cleared prior to taking the practice field during training camp.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Kicking off rehab assignment Friday

Haniger (ankle) will begin a rehab assignment Friday with High-A Everett. Haniger, who has been on the injured list since late April with a Grade 2 right high-ankle sprain, is expected to stay with Everett throughout the weekend. The Mariners will presumably determine Haniger's next steps based on how his ankle responds to game action over the next few days, but he'll likely shift his rehab assignment to Triple-A Tacoma early next week. Haniger could be ready to return from the 60-day IL at some point in the final week of July, and he'll likely settle into an everyday role in right field once activated.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Colts' Tyquan Lewis: May miss camp

Lewis (knee) may miss training camp and start the season on the PUP list, Kevin Hickey of ColtsWire.com reports. Lewis suffered a significant knee injury in Week 8 against the Titans and finished last season on IR. He's still not fully recovered, and a status update on his return likely won't come until the team arrives for camp. Once healthy, Lewis should be a contributor in a rotational role on the Colts defensive line.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Three questions each NFC South team must answer before start of season: Is Baker Mayfield the Week 1 starter?

In one of the weirdest NFL offseasons in history, the NFC South helped put on a show. Tom Brady retired only to quickly unretire, and Matt Ryan is no longer with the Atlanta Falcons -- the franchise legend traded away to the Indianapolis Colts. The Carolina Panthers are in on trading for Baker Mayfield, but then they're not, but then they are again (maybe, kinda, sorta?), and the New Orleans Saints are entering their first season without Sean Payton as head coach since the 2006 season (his "Bountygate" suspension in 2012 notwithstanding) when he and Drew Brees began their reign over the division.
NFL
CBS Sports

Astros' Jake Meyers: Takes seat for early game

Meyers is out of the lineup for the first game of Thursday's doubleheader with the Yankees, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports. After closing out the Astros' first-half schedule by making seven consecutive starts in center field, Meyers will hit the bench for Game 1 of the twin bill while Mauricio Dubon gets the nod at the position. Meyers has turned in a middling .646 OPS through 20 games since he returned from the 60-day injured list June 24, so he may not have a long leash atop the depth chart in center field.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Braves' Kirby Yates: Rehab moves to Double-A

Atlanta transferred Yates' (elbow) rehab assignment from the rookie-level Florida Complex League to Double-A Mississippi on Thursday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. While he was in the FCL last weekend, Yates made his first appearance at any level since August 2020, as he missed last season and the first half of the 2022 campaign while recovering from March 2021 Tommy John surgery. Though his appearance came mostly against teenaged prospects, Yates was sharp in his FCL outing, striking out two over a scoreless inning. He's expected to make one-inning appearances Friday and Sunday for Mississippi before potentially moving his rehab assignment to Triple-A Gwinnett next week.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

2022 MLB Draft tracker: Results, analysis, full list of every draft pick as selection process wraps up Tuesday

The 2022 MLB Draft closes out Tuesday with Rounds 11-20. A total of 316 picks were made in the first 10 rounds (plus compensation rounds), and the final 300 picks are being made Tuesday. The three-day selection process started Sunday night in Los Angeles with the Baltimore Orioles selecting high school shortstop Jackson Holliday (Matt's son) with the top overall pick. The Arizona Diamondbacks then took high school outfielder Druw Jones (Andruw's son) with the second pick. Kumar Rocker (Rangers), Termarr Johnson (Pirates) and Elijah Green (Nationals) rounded out the top five.
MLB
CBS Sports

2022 NBA Free Agency Tracker: James Harden, 76ers agree to two-year deal; Suns match Deandre Ayton's max sheet

NBA free agency has slowed down considerably after a rapid start. Teams and players officially began negotiating new deals on June 30, and, as of July 6, are now free to sign those contracts. NBA fans didn't even have to wait that long for some major news. Just hours before free agency opened, Kevin Durant requested a trade away from the Brooklyn Nets. The K.D. request is sending shockwaves around the league, and having one of the best players in basketball on the trading block will dictate how many teams operate this offseason.
NBA
NBC Sports

Patriots reveal official titles for 2022 coaching staff

The New England Patriots will go without an offensive or defensive coordinator in 2022. On Thursday, the team revealed official titles for the entire coaching staff. Matt Patricia will work as senior football advisor/offensive line coach while Joe Judge serves as an offensive assistant/quarterbacks coach. The Patriots ultimately decided against naming an offensive coordinator to replace Josh McDaniels, who left Foxboro to become head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. They haven't had an official defensive coordinator since the 2017 season.
NFL
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Sergio Romo: Clears waivers

The Blue Jays outrighted Romo to Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday after he cleared waivers, Mitch Bannon of SI.com reports. Since Romo has accrued more than five years of MLB service time, he'll have the ability to decline the outright assignment and elect free agency if he wants to pursue opportunities with another organization. The 39-year-old right-hander may be running out of chances at the big-league level, as he's now been dropped from the Mariners' and Blue Jays' 40-man rosters since the start of the season. Over his 23 appearances between the two clubs, Romo submitted a 7.50 ERA and 1.39 WHIP across 18 innings.
MLB
CBS Sports

Astros' Parker Mushinski: Reinstated by Houston

Mushinski (elbow) will be reinstated from the 15-day injured list Thursday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Mushinski began a rehab assignment in early July and allowed seven runs in four innings over five minor-league appearances. However, he's back to full health and will rejoin the Astros' bullpen after Ryan Pressly (personal) was placed on the paternity list Thursday.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Astros' Brandon Bielak: Gets call-up for doubleheader

The Astros recalled Bielak from Triple-A Sugar Land and designated him as their 27th man for Thursday's doubleheader with the Yankees, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Bielak has been working as a swingman for Sugar Land this season, but he'll be available as a multi-inning option in relief for either end of Thursday's doubleheader. The right-hander is expected to report back to Sugar Land immediately following the twin bill.
HOUSTON, TX

