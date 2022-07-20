Patriots' Chasen Hines: Lands on NFI list

In one of the weirdest NFL offseasons in history, the NFC South helped put on a show. Tom Brady retired only to quickly unretire, and Matt Ryan is no longer with the Atlanta Falcons -- the franchise legend traded away to the Indianapolis Colts. The Carolina Panthers are in on trading for Baker Mayfield, but then they're not, but then they are again (maybe, kinda, sorta?), and the New Orleans Saints are entering their first season without Sean Payton as head coach since the 2006 season (his "Bountygate" suspension in 2012 notwithstanding) when he and Drew Brees began their reign over the division.

NFL ・ 11 HOURS AGO