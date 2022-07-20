ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash Ball’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Kentucky Lottery’s “Cash Ball” game were:

01-13-25-27, Cash Ball: 2

(one, thirteen, twenty-five, twenty-seven; Cash Ball: two)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

Man wins $250,000 after buying $10 lottery scratch-off on a whim

TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky man is $250,000 richer after hitting it big on a $10 lottery scratch-off card, according to the Kentucky Lottery. Related video above: 83% Of People Wouldn't Tell Anyone If They Won The Lottery. The man, who wished to remain anonymous, said that he normally...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Taylorsville man wins $250,000 on scratch-off ticket

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Taylorsville man got really lucky in Kentucky and won the lottery. The scratch-off ticket above earned him $250,000. He bought the $10 ticket at the Taylor Boulevard Pic-Pac. The man scratched it off at work and realized he'd won. He said he had to put...
TAYLORSVILLE, KY
The Associated Press

Gov seeks to salvage aluminum mill deal promised to Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear made a pitch Thursday to a steel company that took over plans to build an aluminum plant once promised to Kentucky, hoping to salvage a deal struck by his predecessor. Beshear said his economic development team has reached out to Steel Dynamics Inc., offering to show potential sites for the $1.9 billion plant. The company said this week it will build and operate the mill but did not specify a location, other than to say it will be in the southeastern U.S. “We are very interested in working with them,” the governor said at his weekly news conference. “We want to talk to them. We want their jobs to be in Kentucky.” Steel Dynamics did not immediately respond to an email Thursday seeking comment. It took over the project after reaching a deal with another company that so far has failed to deliver on its promise to put the plant in Kentucky — even with financial backing from the state.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Louisville, KY
Lifestyle
City
Louisville, KY
247Sports

Louisville Basketball Recruiting: 5 Storylines

It's the start of the second - and final NCAA recruiting live period for men's college basketball coaches. The coaches are allowed to get on the road on Wednesday afternoon and the recruiting period will run through Sunday night. The coaches were on the road earlier this month for the first evaluation period of the summer and they were also on the road two weekends in June.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Gas is 63 cents below the state’s average in this Ky. county

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - The average price of gas in Kentucky is $4.12 according to AAA. “Gas, that’s probably one of the stingiest things that Americans, in honest, that’s most what we’re stingy about, gas. You know we use it in everything, lawn equipment, vehicles, anything you can think of, gas is used in it,” customer Anthony Boggs said.
BARBOURVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Kentucky Lottery
wdrb.com

JCPS eyes former Passport site for west Louisville middle school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools is eyeing the long-vacant former Passport Health Plan site in west Louisville for a middle school. A document prepared in advance of Tuesday night's school board meeting shows an outline of the roughly 20-acre site at Broadway and 18th Street under the label "New Middle School in West Louisville."
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville.com

Cheyenne’s Louisville (7.19.22)

“Originally from Louisville, living in Boston and working (virtually) in Louisville.”. You know those “______’s Louisville” banners on the sides of buildings throughout the city? Ali and Jennifer Lawrence and Diane Sawyer and more “notable” names. We think the blank should be for all of us. (Who do you think Louisville Magazine should interview about our city? You can tell us here.)
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
WLKY.com

Kentucky State Fair offering discounts on admission

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky State Fair is offering more discounts to get people to come out to the fairgrounds next month. The early bird special runs through Aug. 5. You can buy tickets in advance online for $8 a person, including parking. They will also have discount days...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

KSP looking for two Eastern Kentucky men

(WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are looking for two Eastern Kentucky men. Larry E. Foster and Logan Ryan Hall are believed to be in a stolen 2014 blue Kia Sorento with a Kentucky license plate reading 638 YFX. According to officials, the two men escaped work release....
KENTUCKY STATE
The Associated Press

Missouri posts record surplus for second straight year

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri has more money on hand than ever before, thanks partly to a combination of inflation, higher wages and federal funds. The state closed out its 2022 fiscal year with a general revenue balance of nearly $4.9 billion — more than double the previous record set just one year ago, according to data provided Thursday to The Associated Press by the state Office of Administration. Much of the surplus is due to stronger than expected tax collections, state Budget Director Dan Haug said. Individual income tax revenue, the largest source of money for Missouri, rose 11.8% in the fiscal year that ended June 30. That’s partly because pay raises for workers also meant they paid more in state income taxes, Haug said.
MISSOURI STATE
LouFamFun

Drive-in Movies near Louisville

Drive-in movies have become very popular. People like going retro!. Pick an evening to spend time outdoors with the family. There are many places offering drive-in movies near Louisville. Drive-in movies near Louisville are fun for families this year because they are totally set up for social distancing. You stick...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville doctor notices new trends in local COVID cases

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- While COVID cases and hospitalizations are increasing across Kentucky, some doctors are noticing key differences between the cases they're seeing now compared to the beginning of the pandemic. "We don't have those massively severe respiratory diseases like we saw previously," Dr. Jason Smith, chief medical officer...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville's Malibu Jack's acquired by Five Star Parks & Attractions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Malibu Jack's Indoor Theme Parks, which has locations in Louisville, Lexington and Ashland, was acquired by Five Star Parks & Attractions. The Hattan family opened the first Malibu Jack's location in Lexington nine years ago and then expanded into Louisville. Officials said they will continue to have a relationship with the original owners.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
478K+
Post
457M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy