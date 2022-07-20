ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Hill, CT

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game

By The Associated Press
 1 day ago

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Connecticut Lottery’s “Lotto” game were:

03-13-15-18-31-40

(three, thirteen, fifteen, eighteen, thirty-one, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $1,700,000

