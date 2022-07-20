ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4’ game

By The Associated Press
 1 day ago

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the New Jersey Lottery’s “Pick 4” game were:

2-0-5-6, Fireball:

(two, zero, five, six; Fireball: zero)

The Associated Press

FBI: No sign of Jimmy Hoffa under New Jersey bridge

DETROIT (AP) — The FBI found no evidence of missing Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa during a search of land under a New Jersey bridge, a spokeswoman said Thursday. The Pulaski Skyway now becomes another dead end in the decadeslong mystery that has stretched from a Michigan horse farm to the East Coast: Where are the remains of one of America’s most powerful labor leaders?
DETROIT, MI
