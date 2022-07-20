ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Winning numbers drawn in ‘5 Star Draw’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Idaho Lottery’s “5 Star Draw” game were:

02-12-15-35-39

(two, twelve, fifteen, thirty-five, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $494,000

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
103.5 KISSFM

Buy Your Mega Millions Ticket at One of Boise’s 15 Luckiest Lottery Locations

Everything is expensive right now! Gas. Groceries. Housing. Winning the next Mega Millions drawing wouldn't just make things easier, it would be life-changing!. None of the past 26 Mega Millions drawings have produced a jackpot winner, which means the drawing for Tuesday, July 19 is a whopping $530 million! You read that right. The winning ticket will be worth more than half a billion dollars. (The cash option is $304.7 million, that's still not too shabby!)
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Idaho Lottery poised to distribute record dividend this week

The Idaho Lottery will donate a record amount of money to local schools this week as part of its annual dividend to improve school facilities. Idaho Lottery has a history of helping school districts. Last year, it returned an annual dividend of about $72.5 million. The ceremony will take place on Tuesday at White Pine Elementary School.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Star, ID
Boise, ID
Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
nwpb.org

Idaho Rancher Fined $1200 For Abuse Of 98 Cattle

A north Idaho court has levied $1200 in court costs to a cattle rancher who pleaded guilty to charges of animal abuse. It’s a lenient sentence if you consider the punishment in Oregon or Washington. Correspondent Lauren Paterson reports. (Runtime 1:23) Ninety-eight of Doug Towles’ cows were found dead...
OROFINO, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drawing#The Idaho Lottery
The Associated Press

Longtime Idaho lawmaker Sen. Mark Nye dies after illness

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Longtime Idaho lawmaker Sen. Mark Nye has died. He was 76. Nye, a Democrat from Pocatello, died at a hospital on Saturday after an extended illness, the Idaho State Journal reported. Nye was elected to the Idaho House in 2014, and two years later was elected to the state Senate, where he served three terms. He announced earlier this year that he would not run for re-election. Democratic Rep. James Ruchti, also of Pocatello, said in a news release on Thursday that Nye was a loved and essential part of the community. He lauded Nye’s work as an attorney and support for Idaho State University, and said Nye’s death was difficult to process.
POCATELLO, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Why The Most Dangerous City in Idaho is Close to Where You Live

Living in Idaho, most of us feel pretty safe. The population is similar to or less than most major cities in the country, and the population is spread across the state with much farmland, mountains, and so much open area. Due to people being spread out and the population not being that much, it leads to less crime and feeling safer. The biggest threats in the state are the wildlife and nature more so than the people in the area. There is still crime, as there is with any place, but it doesn't seem to be as big of an issue. There are still dangerous places, and each state has to have a town that is dubbed, 'the most dangerous.' What town or city in Idaho is the most dangerous that you want to avoid?
POCATELLO, ID
The Associated Press

Missouri posts record surplus for second straight year

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri has more money on hand than ever before, thanks partly to a combination of inflation, higher wages and federal funds. The state closed out its 2022 fiscal year with a general revenue balance of nearly $4.9 billion — more than double the previous record set just one year ago, according to data provided Thursday to The Associated Press by the state Office of Administration. Much of the surplus is due to stronger than expected tax collections, state Budget Director Dan Haug said. Individual income tax revenue, the largest source of money for Missouri, rose 11.8% in the fiscal year that ended June 30. That’s partly because pay raises for workers also meant they paid more in state income taxes, Haug said.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
107.9 LITE FM

Mormon Crickets: Kuna, Idaho’s Most Unwanted New Residents

Mormon crickets are Kuna, Idaho's most unwanted residents! On Monday, July 18th, a member of the Kuna Must Know Facebook group shared an alarming post to the group's page. Drove out to Swan Falls dam a few days ago, and for about 4-6 miles, the road was covered with huge bugs. These had wings, too. They were BIG—maybe some other big, flying bugs happen to also swarm and were feeding on the bugs all over the road[?] Had to keep my windows rolled up since hundreds were flying and crashing [into] my windows and windshield. My car was covered with hundreds of them and the noise under my car from going over them was unreal. Black or dark brown, and white-spotted wings, [are] what [they] looked like to me. Any idea what they are? [I'm] new here, so I have no idea, and I have never seen anything like it.
KUNA, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Popular Toy Store Returning to Idaho Later this Year

The weather is hot, school is out and most of us are enjoying summer. Families are looking to take vacations, get outside and enjoy the weather and aren't even concerned about the fall or winter yet. It may seem far away, but it is never too early to begin thinking about Christmas and all the toys that Santa is working hard at making right now. It is never too early to start shopping and putting toys away. Toy sales have seen a major increase in the last couple of years and due to the increase in business, one popular toy store that once populated every major city in the country is set to return this year, just in time for the holidays.
TWIN FALLS, ID
The Associated Press

Gov seeks to salvage aluminum mill deal promised to Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear made a pitch Thursday to a steel company that took over plans to build an aluminum plant once promised to Kentucky, hoping to salvage a deal struck by his predecessor. Beshear said his economic development team has reached out to Steel Dynamics Inc., offering to show potential sites for the $1.9 billion plant. The company said this week it will build and operate the mill but did not specify a location, other than to say it will be in the southeastern U.S. “We are very interested in working with them,” the governor said at his weekly news conference. “We want to talk to them. We want their jobs to be in Kentucky.” Steel Dynamics did not immediately respond to an email Thursday seeking comment. It took over the project after reaching a deal with another company that so far has failed to deliver on its promise to put the plant in Kentucky — even with financial backing from the state.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
478K+
Post
457M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy