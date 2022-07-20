ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3’ game

 1 day ago

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the New Jersey Lottery’s “Pick 3” game were:

0-3-4, Fireball:

(zero, three, four; Fireball: zero)

Community Policy