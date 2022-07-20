Here are some ways to stop those annoying spam texts once and for all

EMBED <> More Videos Consumer Reports has advice on stopping annoying spam texts

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Do you feel like you're getting more and more random texts from companies instead of calls or emails? You're not wrong.

Consumer Reports has some advice on how to stop them and what to watch out for so you don't get them in the first place.

Ruth Lalangui gave her phone number to Dress Barn when she placed an online order. She didn't realize she'd be getting spam texts.

"Every single day. In the morning, in the evening, in the afternoon. It's too much," she said.

Sometimes people opt in to those types of texts without even knowing it. What was worse for Lalangui -- the texts she got didn't include a clear way to opt out of them.

If you're getting spammed with text messages, Consumer Reports says there are some things you can do.

"If the message does offer a way to opt out do that. You can also forward unwanted texts to 7726. It's free and it helps your carrier take action," said Octavio Blanco of Consumer Reports.

Your phone or carrier should also give you the option to block the number to stop them from sending you more messages. And you can file a complaint with the FCC or FTC if you're getting messages you never agreed to.

"Be careful when entering your phone number online. You may need to uncheck a box to opt out of marketing texts or emails," said Blanco.

Another tip: If you're getting texts you can't seem to stop, check the company's online privacy policy for a way to opt out.

That's where Dress Barn's opt-out policy states you can unsubscribe from its marketing text messages by replying 'STOP.'

"Unwanted texts can definitely be annoying but some can be dangerous. Smishing, as it's called, is a way scammers try to get your personal info via text message," said Blanco.

Scammers may text you claiming to be from a government agency. They may sound urgent and ask for an immediate response. They may sound friendly and use your name.

"If you get a suspicious text you didn't sign up for, don't reply, even if it says to 'text STOP' to opt out. Block the number then delete the text," said Blanco.

As for Lalangui, she's not planning to give her number out again anytime soon.

Also, add your name to the Do Not Call Registry -- it covers unwanted text messages too.