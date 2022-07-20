ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FTC

Here are some ways to stop those annoying spam texts once and for all

By Nydia Han, Heather Grubola
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24VRYJ_0gliPU6v00
EMBED <> More Videos Consumer Reports has advice on stopping annoying spam texts

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Do you feel like you're getting more and more random texts from companies instead of calls or emails? You're not wrong.

Consumer Reports has some advice on how to stop them and what to watch out for so you don't get them in the first place.

Ruth Lalangui gave her phone number to Dress Barn when she placed an online order. She didn't realize she'd be getting spam texts.

"Every single day. In the morning, in the evening, in the afternoon. It's too much," she said.

Sometimes people opt in to those types of texts without even knowing it. What was worse for Lalangui -- the texts she got didn't include a clear way to opt out of them.

If you're getting spammed with text messages, Consumer Reports says there are some things you can do.

"If the message does offer a way to opt out do that. You can also forward unwanted texts to 7726. It's free and it helps your carrier take action," said Octavio Blanco of Consumer Reports.

Your phone or carrier should also give you the option to block the number to stop them from sending you more messages. And you can file a complaint with the FCC or FTC if you're getting messages you never agreed to.

"Be careful when entering your phone number online. You may need to uncheck a box to opt out of marketing texts or emails," said Blanco.

Another tip: If you're getting texts you can't seem to stop, check the company's online privacy policy for a way to opt out.

That's where Dress Barn's opt-out policy states you can unsubscribe from its marketing text messages by replying 'STOP.'

"Unwanted texts can definitely be annoying but some can be dangerous. Smishing, as it's called, is a way scammers try to get your personal info via text message," said Blanco.

Scammers may text you claiming to be from a government agency. They may sound urgent and ask for an immediate response. They may sound friendly and use your name.

"If you get a suspicious text you didn't sign up for, don't reply, even if it says to 'text STOP' to opt out. Block the number then delete the text," said Blanco.

As for Lalangui, she's not planning to give her number out again anytime soon.

Also, add your name to the Do Not Call Registry -- it covers unwanted text messages too.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

How to stop spam calls in 3 easy steps

The frequency with which spam calls bombard smartphone owners can be one of the most truly maddening things about possessing a handset. From the inane ploys to try and trick you — an Obamacare offer! Your car’s warranty is about to expire! Don’t you want to hear about a great home refinance offer? — to the spoofing of legitimate local numbers, the deluge of calls seems like it’s never-ending.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

WhatsApp is working on quick reactions for status updates

The list of new WhatsApp features keeps growing with each passing day. Among the recent inclusions have been emoji message reactions — as well as the subsequent expansion of available emoji — and that's not even touching upon still-under-development stuff like the ability to add a voice message to your WhatsApp status. That one may not be the only change coming to the status page, though, with the latest beta release showing work towards the ability to reply to users' status updates with quick reactions, pretty much like on Instagram.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Reports#Spam#Online Privacy#Federal Trade Commission#Dress Barn#Octavio Blanco Of#Fcc
CNET

ISP Throttling: This Could Be Why Your Home Internet Is so Slow

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Slow internet is incredibly frustrating and to make matters worse, it can be difficult to know why exactly your speeds are dragging. There are a number of different factors that affect Wi-Fi and home internet connections: Your router could be outdated or it could even be in the wrong location in your house. There may be easy fixes for these issues like upgrading to a mesh network or simply restarting your modem and router. But you may also be able to blame your slow Wi-Fi on something your ISP is intentionally doing -- bandwidth throttling.
INTERNET
Android Police

WhatsApp's vanishing message timers for existing chats have made it to the beta channel

Plenty of apps let you send disappearing messages, and while there are a lot of reasons you might be interested in such ephemeral expressions, not all apps give users the same sort of control over how long these messages last, or even which discussions this mode applies to. Back in May we saw WhatsApp working on a new option for converting existing chats to this timed system — and doing so in bulk, if you so choose. Now with the app's latest beta, that feature is finally starting to arrive for some testers.
CELL PHONES
Business Insider

7 ways to identify fake text messages that are likely scams

Texting scams are common and you should be on the lookout for fake texts and other kinds of spam messages. Fake texts often have lots of spelling errors, promise free gifts and have a sense of urgency. Here are seven ways to sniff out and identify a fake text message...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
FTC
TechCrunch

Amazon sues admins from 10,000 Facebook groups over fake reviews

Amazon filed a lawsuit Monday against the administrators of more than 10,000 Facebook groups that coordinate cash or goods for buyers willing to post bogus product reviews. The global groups served to recruit would-be fake reviewers and operated in Amazon’s online storefronts in the U.S., the U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Japan and Italy.
BUSINESS
The Verge

Don’t rely on iMessage’s new unsend feature yet

The upcoming version of iMessage will let you unsend and edit messages for up to 15 minutes. Sounds great, very convenient — Signal and WhatsApp and Viber have had similar features for years. You can try it out right now in the public betas for iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and macOS Ventura. Just one small caveat.
CELL PHONES
LivingCheap

Best cellphone plans for seniors in 2022

One of the perks of retirement is how much life gets easier. Gone are the days of endless work calls, texts, and emails after business hours. Since your cell phone needs may have changed, you might be in the market for a new phone plan. We’ve researched the best cell phone plans for your specific needs as you enter retirement and categorized them based on what you prioritize the most.
CELL PHONES
Distractify

Dad Almost Fell for Whatsapp Scam Pretending to be His Son Until He Noticed a Tiny Detail

Dirty, no-good scammers are always utilizing different mediums in order to get you to fork over your hard-earned cash, personal information, or both. There are all sorts of methods that they use to employ this. One of the most common cons are "phishing" scams sent from email addresses that appear to be genuine official corporate or government correspondence, but upon further inspection come from domains that don't coincide with whoever these dastardly criminals are pretending to be.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Phone Arena

If you're among the 100,000+ Android users who've installed these four apps, it's time to hit delete

Remember the good old days when we used to issue an Android malware alert every few months or so? Despite Google's regular assurances to the contrary, it feels like cybersecurity experts and researchers are discovering fresh batches of malicious apps running rampant in the Play Store more and more often, although many of these titles are at least stopped and annihilated before they can rack up worrying numbers of downloads.
CELL PHONES
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
104K+
Followers
14K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy