Winning numbers drawn in ‘Play3 Night’ game

By The Associated Press
 1 day ago

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Connecticut Lottery’s “Play3 Night” game were:

0-8-9, WB: 1

(zero, eight, nine; WB: one)

NewsTimes

$2 million Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut remains unclaimed

A $2 million Powerball was sold to a Connecticut resident during Saturday's drawing. The Powerball ticket was purchased at the Shell station on Waterbury Road in Prospect. The winning ticket correctly matched the winning numbers of 3-18-23-32-57 but failed to get the Powerball number of 21. Additionally, the ticket had a Power Play of 2x.
PROSPECT, CT
WV Lottery

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) _ These West Virginia lotteries were drawn Thursday:. (three, seven, eight, nine, eleven, twenty-five) (eight, four, five, eight)
CHARLESTON, WV
NBC Connecticut

Gas Prices Below $4 at Some Connecticut Stations

Connecticut has finally broken through the $4 mark when it comes to gas prices. Drivers can find some stations selling gas for $3.99 or lower. And while most places are still above that, prices are coming down across the board. “I’ve seen it go from $4.60 to $3.99. So that’s...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Lightning, downed trees cut power to 2,000 in CT

More than 2,000 customers were without power Thursday after thunderstorms passed through Connecticut. As of 5 p.m., Eversource reported 2,239 outages across its service area, a slight improvement from the more than 3,200 reported at 3:15 p.m. Of the 2,239 outages, 474 were in Plymouth, 255 were in Wolcott and...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Highline Bringing Real Internet to Michigan Viewed Directly by Lt Governor Gilchrist

ESCANABA, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 21, 2022-- Highline, the new Fiber High-Speed Internet provider in Michigan, had the honor of showcasing their results of delivering gigabit speeds to Michigan residents during Lt Governor Gilchrist’s visit to Ford River Township on Saturday, July 18 th. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721006078/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
MICHIGAN STATE
NBC Connecticut

Police Investigate Series of People's Bank Thefts Across Connecticut

Several local police departments are investigating a string of bank robberies after four People's Bank locations were robbed in the past week. The most recent theft happened inside the West Hartford Stop and Shop. Police were called to People's Bank inside the store on Newington Street at about 2:20 p.m. Wednesday.
milfordmirror.com

Storms with strong winds, hail pass through CT, weather service says

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Strong thunderstorms brought winds and large hail through Connecticut Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service said. The storm had passed through Connecticut and had entered Massachusetts as of late Thursday afternoon. Several counties in Connecticut are still under a...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Missouri posts record surplus for second straight year

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri has more money on hand than ever before, thanks partly to a combination of inflation, higher wages and federal funds. The state closed out its 2022 fiscal year with a general revenue balance of nearly $4.9 billion — more than double the previous record set just one year ago, according to data provided Thursday to The Associated Press by the state Office of Administration. Much of the surplus is due to stronger than expected tax collections, state Budget Director Dan Haug said. Individual income tax revenue, the largest source of money for Missouri, rose 11.8% in the fiscal year that ended June 30. That’s partly because pay raises for workers also meant they paid more in state income taxes, Haug said.
MISSOURI STATE
Eyewitness News

Fair season is upon us. Here’s a list for 2022

(WFSB) - Here’s a list of Connecticut fairs that are scheduled for 2022. Of course, there’s also The Big E. That runs from Sept. 16-Oct. 2 in West Springfield, MA. More information about the country fairs can be found on The Association of Connecticut Fairs website at ctagfairs.org.
i95 ROCK

A Rather Unusual Graveyard Sits at a Connecticut Hospital

The odd, the unusual, the unexplained. All of it is intriguing and cool stuff to me and I found a place in Middletown, Connecticut that fits all of those things and more. There is nothing quite like a cemetery and Connecticut is full of incredible, creepy, extremely old, and historic cemeteries. The Connecticut Valley Hospital Cemetery is one of them and a big thank you to "Mobile Instinct 2" on YouTube for the heads up about it. This guy travels around the world looking for oddities, abandoned places, movie locations, and scenic views. Wow, what a cool freaking job.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
