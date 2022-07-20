Winning numbers drawn in ‘Play3 Night’ game

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri has more money on hand than ever before, thanks partly to a combination of inflation, higher wages and federal funds. The state closed out its 2022 fiscal year with a general revenue balance of nearly $4.9 billion — more than double the previous record set just one year ago, according to data provided Thursday to The Associated Press by the state Office of Administration. Much of the surplus is due to stronger than expected tax collections, state Budget Director Dan Haug said. Individual income tax revenue, the largest source of money for Missouri, rose 11.8% in the fiscal year that ended June 30. That’s partly because pay raises for workers also meant they paid more in state income taxes, Haug said.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO