Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Night’ game

By The Associated Press
 1 day ago

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Texas Lottery’s “Pick 3 Night” game were:

2-3-2, FIREBALL: 4

(two, three, two; FIREBALL: four)

