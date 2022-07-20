Winning numbers drawn in ‘All or Nothing Night’ game

NEW YORK (AP) — The Democratic mayors of New York and Washington are asking the Biden administration to help with what they say is a surge in their cities of asylum-seeking migrants from border states, eliciting gleeful reactions from Republicans who say the pleas are evidence the U.S. is in an immigration crisis. Muriel Bowser of Washington and Eric Adams of New York have plunged deep into the national debate about how to deal with migrants appearing at the U.S. border with Mexico, seizing on bus trips paid for by the states of Texas and Arizona to send migrants to the nation’s capital after their release by federal immigration authorities at the border. Adams had incorrectly claimed migrants have also been bused to New York. He downplayed those misstatements Thursday, but stood firm in his criticism of the tactic touted by Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas and Gov. Doug Ducey of Arizona, both Republicans. “The mere fact that they sent people out of their states, people who were seeking refuge in our country, then sent them away — did they deny that?” Adams said. “They ended up here because they didn’t get the support there.”

