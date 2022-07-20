Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Connecticut Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:
03-10-18-19-34
(three, ten, eighteen, nineteen, thirty-four)
