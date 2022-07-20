ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Hill, CT

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Connecticut Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:

03-10-18-19-34

(three, ten, eighteen, nineteen, thirty-four)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Connecticut

Gas Prices Below $4 at Some Connecticut Stations

Connecticut has finally broken through the $4 mark when it comes to gas prices. Drivers can find some stations selling gas for $3.99 or lower. And while most places are still above that, prices are coming down across the board. “I’ve seen it go from $4.60 to $3.99. So that’s...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Lightning, downed trees cut power to 2,000 in CT

More than 2,000 customers were without power Thursday after thunderstorms passed through Connecticut. As of 5 p.m., Eversource reported 2,239 outages across its service area, a slight improvement from the more than 3,200 reported at 3:15 p.m. Of the 2,239 outages, 474 were in Plymouth, 255 were in Wolcott and...
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Associated Press

Highline Bringing Real Internet to Michigan Viewed Directly by Lt Governor Gilchrist

ESCANABA, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 21, 2022-- Highline, the new Fiber High-Speed Internet provider in Michigan, had the honor of showcasing their results of delivering gigabit speeds to Michigan residents during Lt Governor Gilchrist’s visit to Ford River Township on Saturday, July 18 th. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721006078/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rocky Hill, CT
Rocky Hill, CT
Lifestyle
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
State
Connecticut State
Journal Inquirer

Windsor woman pleads guilty to defrauding employer

A Windsor woman pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Hartford on Tuesday to defrauding her employer and a lender used by the company that resulted in a loss of more than $700,000. Margaret Boisture, 50, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud affecting a financial institution, for which...
The Associated Press

Gov seeks to salvage aluminum mill deal promised to Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear made a pitch Thursday to a steel company that took over plans to build an aluminum plant once promised to Kentucky, hoping to salvage a deal struck by his predecessor. Beshear said his economic development team has reached out to Steel Dynamics Inc., offering to show potential sites for the $1.9 billion plant. The company said this week it will build and operate the mill but did not specify a location, other than to say it will be in the southeastern U.S. “We are very interested in working with them,” the governor said at his weekly news conference. “We want to talk to them. We want their jobs to be in Kentucky.” Steel Dynamics did not immediately respond to an email Thursday seeking comment. It took over the project after reaching a deal with another company that so far has failed to deliver on its promise to put the plant in Kentucky — even with financial backing from the state.
KENTUCKY STATE
WTNH

Fourth People’s Bank robbed in less than a week

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The West Hartford Police Department is investigating a robbery at the People’s Bank inside Stop & Shop Wednesday, following a string of bank robberies over the past week. Police responded to a report of a hold-up alarm around 2:20 p.m. at 176 Newington Rd. The bank was robbed and suspects […]
WEST HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Connecticut Lottery#The Connecticut Lottery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lottery
GreenwichTime

BattleCon: Alumni of UConn women’s basketball lead girls’ basketball AAU program in inaugural season

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Maria Conlon and Ashley Battle met as preteens playing basketball on the AAU circuit during the 1990s. Long before they were UConn women’s basketball teammates, they were facing off against each other, traveling across the country for tournaments, becoming friends through shared flights and hotel stays.
CONNECTICUT STATE
105.5 The Wolf

A Rather Unusual Graveyard Sits at a Connecticut Hospital

The odd, the unusual, the unexplained. All of it is intriguing and cool stuff to me and I found a place in Middletown, Connecticut that fits all of those things and more. There is nothing quite like a cemetery and Connecticut is full of incredible, creepy, extremely old, and historic cemeteries. The Connecticut Valley Hospital Cemetery is one of them and a big thank you to "Mobile Instinct 2" on YouTube for the heads up about it. This guy travels around the world looking for oddities, abandoned places, movie locations, and scenic views. Wow, what a cool freaking job.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Eyewitness News

Banks may be putting hold fee on your card when paying for gas

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Gas prices continue to be a problem for many households and depending on where you pay for your gas could determine how much money is really leaving your wallet. Gas prices are still high and if you are paying with a debit or credit card, banks...
MANCHESTER, CT
i95 ROCK

Here’s Where Cannabis Cultivators May Set Up in Connecticut

If you're worried that a large-scale cannabis cultivator grow house will suddenly appear overnight next to your condo complex, don't. That is, unless your neighborhood has been identified as a "Disproportionately Impacted Area" which was approved by Connecticut's Social Equity Council. But, if you live within one of the blue-shaded areas on the map you see above, it may start to smell a bit skunky soon.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

State police make arrests in retail theft ring

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – State police have made three arrests in a state-wide retail theft ring that they have been investigating on Wednesday. While conducting a domestic highway enforcement operation, state police said they witnessed a man driving a truck that was suspected of multiple thefts in the Hartford area on Tuesday. The truck was […]
HARTFORD, CT
i95 ROCK

Tik Tokers Agree That Silver Sands is the Best Beach in Connecticut

Every year there is some online debate as to whether there are any good beaches in CT. We just don't have a great beach rep in the Nutmeg State. I personally love Ocean Beach Park in New London but outside of that, I'm not a fan of CT beaches. They are either rocky, boring or extremely exclusionary. So, when I searched CT beaches on TikTok, I was not expecting much. My gut was right, the results were underwhelming.
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
478K+
Post
457M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy