Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Night’ game

BOSTON (AP) — Dangerously high temperatures threatened much of the Northeast and Deep South on Thursday, as huge swaths of the country sweltered under a heat wave that could continue for days and send temperatures soaring in places like Boston, Little Rock and Virginia Beach. As some temperatures neared 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 degrees Celsius), millions of Americans sought comfort by staying in the shade of homes or in air-conditioned offices, and cooled themselves in fountains, at beaches or in cooling centers. The heat was expected to extend into the weekend, prompting officials to urge people to seek shelter, as well as to drink lots of water and be good Samaritans by checking on elderly neighbors for signs of distress. “It’s going to be very hot and humid. Hydrate and stay in shaded areas,” said James Tomasini, a meteorologist in Uptown, New York.

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA ・ 1 HOUR AGO