Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Three-Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Daily Three-Evening” game were:

2-8-9, SB: 4

(two, eight, nine; SB: four)

