ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the North Carolina Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:

13-27-36-38-43

(thirteen, twenty-seven, thirty-six, thirty-eight, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Lifestyle
chapelboro.com

Chatham County Man Wins $100,000 From Scratch-Off Ticket

Adolfo Aguilar of Goldston won a $100,000 prize from a $30 scratch-off ticket, the North Carolina Education Lottery announced Wednesday. The lottery shared a release saying Aguilar bought the lucky ticket from La Guadalupana De Siler City on West Raleigh Street in Chatham County and collected his prize on Wednesday. After required state and federal taxes, Ray will take home $71,019.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

NC woman wins $1 million after buying $30 scratch-off

SANFORD, N.C. (WGHP) — Helen Holley, of Robersonville, bought a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $1 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Holley bought her winning $10,000,000 Colossal Cash ticket from the Circle K on Horner Boulevard in Sanford. When Holley arrived at lottery...
SANFORD, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

$1 million prize won in North Carolina in Saturday’s Powerball drawing

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) – Someone who bought a Powerball ticket at a Charlotte grocery store for Saturday’s drawing won a $1 million prize. The lucky $1 million winner purchased the ticket at the Harris Teeter on South Tryon Street in Charlotte. The $2 ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls. The odds of matching numbers on all five white balls are 1 in 11.6 million. The winner has 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
WRAL News

Winning $1M Powerball ticket sold in NC

Charlotte, N.C. — Saturday's Powerball drawing revealed a $1 million winner in North Carolina. The North Carolina Education Lottery reports someone bought a winning $1 million Powerball ticket at a Charlotte grocery store. The winning ticket was purchased at the Harris Teeter on South Tryon Street. The $2 ticket...
thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina school cafeteria worker scores big lottery win

The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported a big win for a Wayne County woman. Martha Dixon, of Goldsboro, achieved her dream of winning a big lottery prize when her ticket in a Lucky For Life drawing won $25,000 a year for life, according to a press release from NCEL.
GOLDSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
The Associated Press

Missouri posts record surplus for second straight year

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri has more money on hand than ever before, thanks partly to a combination of inflation, higher wages and federal funds. The state closed out its 2022 fiscal year with a general revenue balance of nearly $4.9 billion — more than double the previous record set just one year ago, according to data provided Thursday to The Associated Press by the state Office of Administration. Much of the surplus is due to stronger than expected tax collections, state Budget Director Dan Haug said. Individual income tax revenue, the largest source of money for Missouri, rose 11.8% in the fiscal year that ended June 30. That’s partly because pay raises for workers also meant they paid more in state income taxes, Haug said.
MISSOURI STATE
The Associated Press

Gov seeks to salvage aluminum mill deal promised to Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear made a pitch Thursday to a steel company that took over plans to build an aluminum plant once promised to Kentucky, hoping to salvage a deal struck by his predecessor. Beshear said his economic development team has reached out to Steel Dynamics Inc., offering to show potential sites for the $1.9 billion plant. The company said this week it will build and operate the mill but did not specify a location, other than to say it will be in the southeastern U.S. “We are very interested in working with them,” the governor said at his weekly news conference. “We want to talk to them. We want their jobs to be in Kentucky.” Steel Dynamics did not immediately respond to an email Thursday seeking comment. It took over the project after reaching a deal with another company that so far has failed to deliver on its promise to put the plant in Kentucky — even with financial backing from the state.
KENTUCKY STATE
wkml.com

Spooky Summer Road Trips in North Carolina and South Carolina

Are you up for some spooky summer road trips in North Carolina or South Carolina this summer?. Summertime usually means beach trips, camping and lounging. But if you’re like me, you’ve been binge watching Stranger Things, have seen every episode of the X-Files and are up for an adventure! Luckily, North Carolina and South Carolina are home to many paranormal road trip destinations.
LIFESTYLE
Axios Charlotte

NASCAR driver’s equestrian estate listed for record-setting $16M

This luxurious Mooresville home with equestrian facilities could be yours for $15,995,000. Why it matters: If the property gets anywhere near asking price, it’ll be the most expensive home sale on record for the greater Charlotte area. It’s nearly double the asking price of Grand Lac Chateau, 2020’s most expensive listing at $8 million. The […] The post NASCAR driver’s equestrian estate listed for record-setting $16M appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
MOORESVILLE, NC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
478K+
Post
457M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy